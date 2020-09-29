Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center.jpg
Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center

(KMAland) -- The latest Iowa Association of Track Coaches have unveiled their latest individual cross country rankings, which features 38 KMAland runners.

Two area runners are ranked number one in their respective classes with Sioux City North's Jaysen Bouwers and Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge are the top runners in 4A Boys and 1A Girls respectively. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland runners can be viewed below.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center

6. Courtney Sporrer, Jr, Logan-Magnolia

9. Rylee Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars

11. Sophia Broers, Sr, Nodaway Valley

12. Cheyanne Bruns, So, Twin Cedars

21. Grace Slater, Jr, Audubon

26. J'Lyn Knutson, Jr, Melcher-Dallas

27. Reese Duncan, So, St. Albert 

CLASS 1A BOYS

3. Randy Jimenez, Sr, Southeast Warren

6. Brett McGee, Sr, Tri-Center

14. Toby Bower, Sr, Nodaway Valley

15. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning

23. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley 

30. RC Hicks, Jr, Wayne

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

10. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda

15. Georgia Paulson, Fr, Underwood

29. Clara Teigland, So, Treynor

CLASS 2A BOYS

5. William Gillis, Jr, Central Decatur

9. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor

11. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

14. Grace Maheny, Sr, Bishop Heelan

15. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston

18. Brooklyn Stanley, Fr, Bishop Heelan

27. Brecken VanBaale, Sr, Harlan

28. Emma Hughes, Sr, Glenwood

CLASS 3A BOYS

5. Craig Alan Becker, Sr, Atlantic

13. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan

18. Andrew Smith, Fr, Glenwood

23. Ethan Hulinsky, Sr, LeMars

26. Carlos Rodriguez, Jr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A GIRLS

8. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East

10. Elizabeth Jordan, So, Sioux City North

CLASS 4A BOYS 

1. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North

6. Will Lohr, Jr, Sioux City North

8. Ethan Eichhorn, Fr, Lewis Central 

9. Aidan Booton, Sr, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

20. Gabe Nash, So, Sioux City North

28. Juan Martinez, Sr, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 

