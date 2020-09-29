(KMAland) -- The latest Iowa Association of Track Coaches have unveiled their latest individual cross country rankings, which features 38 KMAland runners.
Two area runners are ranked number one in their respective classes with Sioux City North's Jaysen Bouwers and Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge are the top runners in 4A Boys and 1A Girls respectively. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland runners can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center
6. Courtney Sporrer, Jr, Logan-Magnolia
9. Rylee Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars
11. Sophia Broers, Sr, Nodaway Valley
12. Cheyanne Bruns, So, Twin Cedars
21. Grace Slater, Jr, Audubon
26. J'Lyn Knutson, Jr, Melcher-Dallas
27. Reese Duncan, So, St. Albert
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Randy Jimenez, Sr, Southeast Warren
6. Brett McGee, Sr, Tri-Center
14. Toby Bower, Sr, Nodaway Valley
15. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning
23. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley
30. RC Hicks, Jr, Wayne
CLASS 2A GIRLS
10. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda
15. Georgia Paulson, Fr, Underwood
29. Clara Teigland, So, Treynor
CLASS 2A BOYS
5. William Gillis, Jr, Central Decatur
9. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor
11. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak
CLASS 3A GIRLS
14. Grace Maheny, Sr, Bishop Heelan
15. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston
18. Brooklyn Stanley, Fr, Bishop Heelan
27. Brecken VanBaale, Sr, Harlan
28. Emma Hughes, Sr, Glenwood
CLASS 3A BOYS
5. Craig Alan Becker, Sr, Atlantic
13. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan
18. Andrew Smith, Fr, Glenwood
23. Ethan Hulinsky, Sr, LeMars
26. Carlos Rodriguez, Jr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A GIRLS
8. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East
10. Elizabeth Jordan, So, Sioux City North
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North
6. Will Lohr, Jr, Sioux City North
8. Ethan Eichhorn, Fr, Lewis Central
9. Aidan Booton, Sr, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
20. Gabe Nash, So, Sioux City North
28. Juan Martinez, Sr, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson