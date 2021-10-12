Will Lohr and Natnael Kifle

(KMAland) -- The Sioux City North boys and Logan-Magnolia girls are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes by the IATC. 

The Stars and Panthers are among the 12 ranked KMAland teams. View the full rankings here and list of KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 4A 

1. Sioux City North (Boys)

CLASS 3A

6. Harlan (Girls) 

13. Glenwood (Boys)

15. Glenwood (Girls)

16. Bishop Heelan (Girls)

CLASS 2A 

12. Clarinda (Girls) 

CLASS 1A 

1. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)

5. Central Decatur (Boys)

8. St. Albert (Boys) 

14. Central Decatur (Girls) 

16. Missouri Valley (Boys), St. Albert (Girls) 

