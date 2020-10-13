(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches have released their latest state cross country rankings.
This week's rankings have 34 KMAland conference athletes in the top 30 of their respective class. Check out the area runners ranked below.
1A GIRLS
4. Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center
6. Courtney Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia
15. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars
16. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley
24. Reese Duncan, SO, St. Albert
30. Mya Moss, SO, Logan-Magnolia
1A BOYS
4. Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren
16. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning
23. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley
26. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley
28. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center
2A GIRLS
14. Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood
16. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda
21. Clara Teigland, SO, Treynor
2A BOYS
4. William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur
9. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor
11. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak
3A GIRLS
12. Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston
16. Sophia Karras, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
23. Brooklyn Stanley, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
27. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
3A BOYS
11. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic
12. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan
19. Andrew Smith, FR, Glenwood
23. Ethan Hulinsky, SR, LeMars
24. Carlos Rodriguez, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
4A GIRLS
10. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East
4A BOYS
1. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North
5. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North
8. Ethan Eichhorn, FR, Lewis Central
10. Yemane Kifle, JR, Sioux City North
14. Gabe Nash, SO, Sioux City North
23. Aidan Booton, SR, Thomas Jefferson
25. Beshanena Gutema, SO, Sioux City North