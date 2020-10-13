IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches have released their latest state cross country rankings.

This week's rankings have 34 KMAland conference athletes in the top 30 of their respective class. Check out the area runners ranked below.

1A GIRLS 

4. Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center

6. Courtney Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia

15. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars

16. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley

24. Reese Duncan, SO, St. Albert

30. Mya Moss, SO, Logan-Magnolia

1A BOYS 

4. Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren

16. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning

23. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley

26. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley

28. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center

2A GIRLS 

14. Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood

16. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda

21. Clara Teigland, SO, Treynor

2A BOYS 

4. William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur

9. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor

11. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak

3A GIRLS 

12. Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston

16. Sophia Karras, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

23. Brooklyn Stanley, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

27. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

3A BOYS 

11. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic

12. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan

19. Andrew Smith, FR, Glenwood

23. Ethan Hulinsky, SR, LeMars

24. Carlos Rodriguez, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

4A GIRLS 

10. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East

4A BOYS 

1. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North

5. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North

8. Ethan Eichhorn, FR, Lewis Central

10. Yemane Kifle, JR, Sioux City North

14. Gabe Nash, SO, Sioux City North

23. Aidan Booton, SR, Thomas Jefferson

25. Beshanena Gutema, SO, Sioux City North

