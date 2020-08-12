(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released their preseason cross country rankings, which features 11 KMAland schools.
The Nodaway Valley boys and Harlan girls are the highest ranked teams coming in at No. 4 in Class 1A and 3A respectively.
On the boys side, Atlantic, Treynor, Tri-Center and St. Albert are ranked while Thomas Jefferson, Central Decatur, Clarinda, Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are "Teams to Watch".
Ranked girls teams include Sioux City East, Harlan, Bishop Heelan, Harlan, Glenwood, AHSTW and Nodaway Valley while Atlantic, Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center are teams to watch. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of KMAland teams featured can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A BOYS
4. Nodaway Valley
12. St. Albert
13. Tri-Center
CLASS 1A GIRLS
5. AHSTW
15. Nodaway Valley
Teams to Watch: Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center
CLASS 2A BOYS
15: Treynor
Teams to Watch: Central Decatur, Clarinda
CLASS 3A BOYS
13. Atlantic
Teams to Watch: Harlan, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Harlan
5. Bishop Heelan
9. Glenwood
Teams to Watch: Atlantic
CLASS 4A BOYS
Teams to Watch: Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
CLASS 4A GIRLS
13. Sioux City East