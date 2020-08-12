IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released their preseason cross country rankings, which features 11 KMAland schools.

The Nodaway Valley boys and Harlan girls are the highest ranked teams coming in at No. 4 in Class 1A and 3A respectively. 

On the boys side, Atlantic, Treynor, Tri-Center and St. Albert are ranked while Thomas Jefferson, Central Decatur, Clarinda, Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are "Teams to Watch".

Ranked girls teams include Sioux City East, Harlan, Bishop Heelan, Harlan, Glenwood, AHSTW and Nodaway Valley while Atlantic, Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center are teams to watch. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of KMAland teams featured can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A BOYS

4. Nodaway Valley

12. St. Albert

13. Tri-Center

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

5. AHSTW

15. Nodaway Valley

Teams to Watch: Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center

CLASS 2A BOYS 

15: Treynor

Teams to Watch: Central Decatur, Clarinda

CLASS 3A BOYS 

13. Atlantic

Teams to Watch: Harlan, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

4. Harlan

5. Bishop Heelan

9. Glenwood

Teams to Watch: Atlantic

CLASS 4A BOYS

Teams to Watch: Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

13. Sioux City East 