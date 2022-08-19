(KMAland) -- Fifteen KMAland cross country teams are ranked in the preseason rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
The Logan-Magnolia girls and Glenwood boys are the highest-ranked teams, coming in at No. 3 in Class 1A and No. 4 in Class 3A, respectively.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
5. Sioux City North (Boys)
CLASS 3A
4. Glenwood (Boys)
5. Glenwood (Girls)
12. Lewis Central (Boys)
12. Harlan (Girls)
14. Bishop Heelan (Girls)
CLASS 2A
11. Clarinda (Girls)
CLASS 1A
3. Logan-Mangolia (Girls)
5. Woodbine (Girls)
6. Woodbine (Boys)
9. Central Decatur (Boys)
11. St. Albert (Girls)
12. St. Albert (Boys)
16. Central Decatur (Girls)
17. IKM-Manning (Boys)