(KMAland) -- The latest state cross country rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches features 32 KMAland runners and 13 teams. 

On the girls side, Clarinda's Mayson Hartley is the highest-ranked runner, coming in No. 2 in Class 2A while Bishop Heelan leads the way in the team rankings at No. 4 in Class 3A.

Sioux City North's Will Lohr is No. 1 in the Class 4A boys rankings while his team also owns the top spot. 

The full list of rankings can be found here while the list of ranked KMAland runners and teams are available below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Teams: 5. Logan-Magnolia, 12. St. Albert, 

4. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia

9. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars

10. Tyler Tingley, Fr, St. Albert

11. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon

CLASS 1A BOYS 

Teams: 10. Central Decatur, 12. Nodaway Valley, 16. St. Albert, 19. Tri-Center 

3. Collin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert

7. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley

9. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur

23. RC Hicks, Sr, Wayne

26. Cody Gilpin, Sr, Missouri Valley

29. Landon Bendgen, So, Woodbine

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

2. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda

5. Clara Teigland, Jr, Treynor

16. Georgia Paulson, So, Underwood

CLASS 2A BOYS 

Teams: 20. Clarinda 

16. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor

19. Gable Porter, Jr, Underwood

27. Baylor Bergren, Sr, Red Oak 

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

Teams: 3. Bishop Heelan, 9. Glenwood, 17. Harlan 

16. Maddie Demke, So, Bishop Heelan 

19. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan

21. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan

25. Kaia Bieker, Sr, Harlan 

CLASS 3A BOYS 

Teams: 7. Glenwood, 19. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

9. Andrew Smith, So, Glenwood 

13. Carlos Rodriguez, Sr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

23. Tyler Shelton, Sr, Harlan 

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East 

CLASS 4A BOYS 

Teams: 1. Sioux City North 

1. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North 

5. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North

9. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North

11. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North 

12. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central

