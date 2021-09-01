(KMAland) -- The latest state cross country rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches features 32 KMAland runners and 13 teams.
On the girls side, Clarinda's Mayson Hartley is the highest-ranked runner, coming in No. 2 in Class 2A while Bishop Heelan leads the way in the team rankings at No. 4 in Class 3A.
Sioux City North's Will Lohr is No. 1 in the Class 4A boys rankings while his team also owns the top spot.
The full list of rankings can be found here while the list of ranked KMAland runners and teams are available below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Teams: 5. Logan-Magnolia, 12. St. Albert,
4. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia
9. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars
10. Tyler Tingley, Fr, St. Albert
11. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon
CLASS 1A BOYS
Teams: 10. Central Decatur, 12. Nodaway Valley, 16. St. Albert, 19. Tri-Center
3. Collin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert
7. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley
9. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur
23. RC Hicks, Sr, Wayne
26. Cody Gilpin, Sr, Missouri Valley
29. Landon Bendgen, So, Woodbine
CLASS 2A GIRLS
2. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda
5. Clara Teigland, Jr, Treynor
16. Georgia Paulson, So, Underwood
CLASS 2A BOYS
Teams: 20. Clarinda
16. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor
19. Gable Porter, Jr, Underwood
27. Baylor Bergren, Sr, Red Oak
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Teams: 3. Bishop Heelan, 9. Glenwood, 17. Harlan
16. Maddie Demke, So, Bishop Heelan
19. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan
21. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan
25. Kaia Bieker, Sr, Harlan
CLASS 3A BOYS
Teams: 7. Glenwood, 19. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
9. Andrew Smith, So, Glenwood
13. Carlos Rodriguez, Sr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
23. Tyler Shelton, Sr, Harlan
CLASS 4A GIRLS
2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
Teams: 1. Sioux City North
1. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North
5. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North
9. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North
11. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North
12. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central