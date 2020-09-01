(KMAland) -- The latest batch of rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches is littered with KMAland runners.
In total, 34 runners from KMAland conference schools are ranked, highlighted by Tri-Center senior Peyton Pogge's No. 1 ranking in Class 1A. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area runners can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center
5. Rylee Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars
12. Sophia Broers, Sr, Nodaway Valley
14. Grace Slater, Jr, Audubon
15. Chloe Falkena, Sr, AHSTW
25. Courtney Sporrer, Jr, Logan-Magnolia
27. Kyla Corrin, Jr, Tri-Center
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Randy Jimenez, Sr, Southeast Warren
10. Brett McGee, Sr, Tri-Center
14. Toby Bower, Sr, Nodaway Valley
16. Ben Breheny, Sr, Nodaway Valley
19. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning
23. Tarick Rowe, So, Logan-Magnolia
27. Collin Lillie, So, St. Albert
29. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A GIRLS
14. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
6. William Gillis, Jr, Central Decatur
11. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak
18. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor
CLASS 3A GIRLS
11. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston
17. Emma Hughes, Sr, Glenwood
24. Grace Mahaney, Sr, Bishop Heelan
27. Taylor McCreedy, Sr, Atlantic
30. Brecken VanBallae, Sr, Harlan
CLASS 3A BOYS
11. Craig Becker, Sr, Atlantic
17. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan
22. Isaac Bryan, Sr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
29. Carlos Rodriguez, Jr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A GIRLS
5. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
3. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North
9. Aidan Booton, Sr, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
15. Ethan Eichorn, Fr, Lewis Central
17. Beshanena Gutema, So, Sioux City North
25. Colin Greenwell, Sr, Sioux City North