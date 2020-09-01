Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center.jpg
(KMAland) -- The latest batch of rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches is littered with KMAland runners. 

In total, 34 runners from KMAland conference schools are ranked, highlighted by Tri-Center senior Peyton Pogge's No. 1 ranking in Class 1A. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area runners can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center

5. Rylee Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars

12. Sophia Broers, Sr, Nodaway Valley

14. Grace Slater, Jr, Audubon

15. Chloe Falkena, Sr, AHSTW

25. Courtney Sporrer, Jr, Logan-Magnolia

27. Kyla Corrin, Jr, Tri-Center

CLASS 1A BOYS

3. Randy Jimenez, Sr, Southeast Warren

10. Brett McGee, Sr, Tri-Center

14. Toby Bower, Sr, Nodaway Valley

16. Ben Breheny, Sr, Nodaway Valley

19. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning

23. Tarick Rowe, So, Logan-Magnolia

27. Collin Lillie, So, St. Albert

29. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

14. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS 

6. William Gillis, Jr, Central Decatur

11. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak

18. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

11. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston

17. Emma Hughes, Sr, Glenwood

24. Grace Mahaney, Sr, Bishop Heelan

27. Taylor McCreedy, Sr, Atlantic

30. Brecken VanBallae, Sr, Harlan

CLASS 3A BOYS

11. Craig Becker, Sr, Atlantic

17. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan

22. Isaac Bryan, Sr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

29. Carlos Rodriguez, Jr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A GIRLS

5. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East

CLASS 4A BOYS

3. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North

9. Aidan Booton, Sr, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

15. Ethan Eichorn, Fr, Lewis Central

17. Beshanena Gutema, So, Sioux City North

25. Colin Greenwell, Sr, Sioux City North

