(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their latest team rankings on Tuesday, and a pair of teams from Harrison County were big movers.
On the girls side, Logan-Magnolia moved up two spots to No. 2 in Class 1A while the Woodbine boys are new to the rankings, coming in at No. 7.
Seven girls and six boys teams are ranked in the top 20 of their respective classes this week. View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
2. Sioux City North (Boys)
CLASS 3A
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (Girls)
8. Glenwood (Boys)
15. Glenwood (Girls)
17. Harlan (Girls)
19. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Girls)
CLASS 1A
2. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)
5. Central Decatur (Boys)
7. Woodbine (Boys)
9. St. Albert (Boys)
18. Central Decatur (Girls)
19. Missouri Valley (Boys), Tri-Center (Girls)