(KMAland) -- The latest Iowa Association of Track Coaches rankings feature 12 KMAland teams, as well as six teams listed as "Teams to Watch".
Sioux City North is the new No. 1 boys team in Class 4A while Bishop Heelan is the highest-ranked area girls team, coming in at No. 4 in Class 3A. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland schools can be found below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
13. Tri-Center
14. AHSTW
Teams to Watch: Nodaway Valley
CLASS 1A BOYS
7. Nodaway Valley
15. IKM-Manning
Teams to Watch: Tri-Center
CLASS 2A BOYS
9. Central Decatur
Teams to Watch: Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Bishop Heelan
5. Harlan
6. Glenwood
14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Teams to Watch: Atlantic
CLASS 3A BOYS
15. LeMars
Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood
CLASS 4A GIRLS
14. Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. Sioux City North