IATC

(KMAland) -- The latest Iowa Association of Track Coaches rankings feature 12 KMAland teams, as well as six teams listed as "Teams to Watch". 

Sioux City North is the new No. 1 boys team in Class 4A while Bishop Heelan is the highest-ranked area girls team, coming in at No. 4 in Class 3A. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland schools can be found below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

13. Tri-Center

14. AHSTW

Teams to Watch: Nodaway Valley

CLASS 1A BOYS 

7. Nodaway Valley

15. IKM-Manning

Teams to Watch: Tri-Center

CLASS 2A BOYS

9. Central Decatur

Teams to Watch: Clarinda

CLASS 3A GIRLS

4. Bishop Heelan

5. Harlan

6. Glenwood

14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Teams to Watch: Atlantic

CLASS 3A BOYS

15. LeMars

Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

14. Sioux City East

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. Sioux City North 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.