(KMAland) -- Thirty-eight KMAland runners are featured in the latest batch of rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge leads the way as the No. 1-ranked runner in Class 1A Girls. The complete rankings can be found here. The complete list of ranked area runners can be found below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center
6. Courtney Sporrer, Jr, Logan-Magnolia
8. Riley Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars
15. Grace Slater, Jr, Audubon
17. Sophia Broers, Sr, Nodaway Valley
23. Reese Duncan, Fr, St. Albert
27. Kyla Corrin, Jr, Tri-Center
30. J'lyn Knutson, Jr, Melcher-Dallas
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Randy Jimenez, Sr, Southeast Warren
7. Brett McGee, sr, Tri-Center
14. Toby Bower, Sr, Nodaway Valley
15. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning
16. Ben Breheny, Sr, Nodaway Valley
26. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A GIRLS
14. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda
21. Georgia Paulson, Fr, Underwood
CLASS 2A BOYS
5. William Gillis, Jr, Central Decatur
10. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor
13. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak
27. Tyson McDole, So, Central Decatur
29. Tate Swartz, So, Central Decatur
CLASS 3A GIRLS
11. Grace Mahaney, Sr, Bishop Heelan
15. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston
16. Emma Hughes, Sr, Glenwood
17. Madie Demke, Fr, Bishop Heelan
20. Kaia Bieker, Jr, Harlan
26. Taylor McCreedy, Sr, Atlantic
30. Sophia Karras, So, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 3A BOYS
10. Craig Alan Becker, Sr, Atlantic
12. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan
18. Andrew Smith, Fr, Glenwood
30. Jason Sudtelgte, Sr, LeMars
CLASS 4A GIRLS
8. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
4. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North
5. Will Lohr, Jr, Sioux City North
17. Aidan Booton, Sr, Thomas Jefferson
18. Ethan Eichhorn, Fr, Lewis Central
28. Gabe Nash, So, Sioux City North