IATC

(KMAland) -- Thirty-eight KMAland runners are featured in the latest batch of rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge leads the way as the No. 1-ranked runner in Class 1A Girls. The complete rankings can be found here. The complete list of ranked area runners can be found below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

1. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center

6. Courtney Sporrer, Jr, Logan-Magnolia

8. Riley Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars

15. Grace Slater, Jr, Audubon

17. Sophia Broers, Sr, Nodaway Valley

23. Reese Duncan, Fr, St. Albert 

27. Kyla Corrin, Jr, Tri-Center 

30. J'lyn Knutson, Jr, Melcher-Dallas 

CLASS 1A BOYS

3. Randy Jimenez, Sr, Southeast Warren

7. Brett McGee, sr, Tri-Center

14. Toby Bower, Sr, Nodaway Valley

15. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning

16. Ben Breheny, Sr, Nodaway Valley

26. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley 

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

14. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda

21. Georgia Paulson, Fr, Underwood 

CLASS 2A BOYS

5. William Gillis, Jr, Central Decatur

10. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor

13. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak 

27. Tyson McDole, So, Central Decatur

29. Tate Swartz, So, Central Decatur 

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

11. Grace Mahaney, Sr, Bishop Heelan

15. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston

16. Emma Hughes, Sr, Glenwood 

17. Madie Demke, Fr, Bishop Heelan

20. Kaia Bieker, Jr, Harlan

26. Taylor McCreedy, Sr, Atlantic 

30. Sophia Karras, So, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 3A BOYS 

10. Craig Alan Becker, Sr, Atlantic

12. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan

18. Andrew Smith, Fr, Glenwood

30. Jason Sudtelgte, Sr, LeMars 

CLASS 4A GIRLS

8. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East 

CLASS 4A BOYS 

4. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North

5. Will Lohr, Jr, Sioux City North

17. Aidan Booton, Sr, Thomas Jefferson

18. Ethan Eichhorn, Fr, Lewis Central 

28. Gabe Nash, So, Sioux City North 

