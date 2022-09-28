(KMAland) -- The latest individual rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches features 28 KMAlanders.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAlanders below.
WHEELCHAIR BOYS
1. Eli Johnson, Bedford
CLASS 1A GIRLS
3. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia
15. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars
19. Allysen Johnson, FR, Logan-Magnolia
24. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon
26. Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Patrick Heffernan, JR, Boyer Valley
4. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine
6. Collin Lillie, SR, St. Albert
9. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning
19. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley
23. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur
27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine
CLASS 2A GIRLS
5. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
9. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
23. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda
27. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan
12. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic
16. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood
28. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic
CLASS 3A BOYS
2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
7. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood
19. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood
23. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central
29. Trace Obbink, JR, LeMars
CLASS 4A BOYS
4. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North
13. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North