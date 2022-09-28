Cross Country

(KMAland) -- The latest individual rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches features 28 KMAlanders. 

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAlanders below. 

WHEELCHAIR BOYS

1. Eli Johnson, Bedford

CLASS 1A GIRLS

3. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia

15. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars

19. Allysen Johnson, FR, Logan-Magnolia

24. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon

26. Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside

CLASS 1A BOYS 

3. Patrick Heffernan, JR, Boyer Valley

4. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine

6. Collin Lillie, SR, St. Albert 

9. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning

19. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley

23. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur

27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine 

CLASS 2A GIRLS

5. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda

9. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS 

23. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda

27. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 3A GIRLS

4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan

12. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic

16. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood

28. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic

CLASS 3A BOYS

2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central

7. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood

19. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood

23. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central

29. Trace Obbink, JR, LeMars

CLASS 4A BOYS 

4. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North

13. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North 

