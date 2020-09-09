(KMAland) -- The latest batch of team rankings from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches features 10 KMAland schools.
Sioux City North paces area boys teams with a No. 2 ranking in Class 4A while Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley and IKM-Manning are also ranked.
AHSTW is the highest ranked girls team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 1A. Other ranked girls teams include Bishop Heelan, Glenwood, Harlan, Nodaway Valley and Tri-Center.
Nine more area teams are listed as "Teams to Watch". The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
3. AHSTW
9. Tri-Center
15. Nodaway Valley
CLASS 1A BOYS
7. Nodaway Valley
14. IKM-Manning
Teams to Watch: Tri-Center
CLASS 2A BOYS
9. Central Decatur
Teams to Watch: Clarinda, Missouri Valley
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Bishop Heelan
5. Glenwood
6. Harlan
Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 3A BOYS
Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, LeMars
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Sioux City North