(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released a final batch of rankings prior to this weekend's state meet.
The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland runners can be found below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
4. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center
7. Rylie Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars
23. Reese Duncan, So, St. Albert
CLASS 1A BOYS
7. Brett McGee, Sr, Tri-Center
25. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley
29. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning
CLASS 2A GIRLS
10. Clara Teigland, So, Treynor
12. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda
29. Georgia Pauslon, Fr, Underwood
CLASS 2A BOYS
3. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor
13. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak
30. Cody Gilpin, Jr, Missouri Valley
CLASS 3A GIRLS
12. Brooklyn Stanley, Fr, Bishop Heelan
13. Grace Maheny, Sr, Bishop Heelan
19. Kaia Bieker, Jr, Harlan
20. Sophia Karras, So, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
21. Brecken Van Baale, Sr, Harlan
23. Taylor McCreedy, Sr, Atlantic
27. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston
CLASS 3A BOYS
11. Craig Alan Becker, Sr, Atlantic
15. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan
23. Andrew Smith, Fr, Glenwood
CLASS 4A GIRLS
7. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East
25. Elizabeth Jordan, So, Sioux City North
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North
5. Will Lohr, Jr, Sioux City North
19. Aidan Booton, Sr, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
21. Ethan Eichhorn, Fr, Lewis Central