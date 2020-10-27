IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released a final batch of rankings prior to this weekend's state meet. 

The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland runners can be found below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

4. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center 

7. Rylie Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars

23. Reese Duncan, So, St. Albert

CLASS 1A BOYS 

7. Brett McGee, Sr, Tri-Center

25. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley

29. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

10. Clara Teigland, So, Treynor

12. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda

29. Georgia Pauslon, Fr, Underwood

CLASS 2A BOYS 

3. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor 

13. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak

30. Cody Gilpin, Jr, Missouri Valley 

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

12. Brooklyn Stanley, Fr, Bishop Heelan

13. Grace Maheny, Sr, Bishop Heelan 

19. Kaia Bieker, Jr, Harlan

20. Sophia Karras, So, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

21. Brecken Van Baale, Sr, Harlan

23. Taylor McCreedy, Sr, Atlantic 

27. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston

CLASS 3A BOYS 

11. Craig Alan Becker, Sr, Atlantic

15. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan 

23. Andrew Smith, Fr, Glenwood 

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

7. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East 

25. Elizabeth Jordan, So, Sioux City North

CLASS 4A BOYS

2. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North

5. Will Lohr, Jr, Sioux City North 

19. Aidan Booton, Sr, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

21. Ethan Eichhorn, Fr, Lewis Central 

