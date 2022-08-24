IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches released their individual cross country rankings on Wednesday morning. 

Check out the list of KMAland runners that are ranked below and the complete list linked here.  

CLASS 1A GIRLS

5. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia

9. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars

13. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon

17. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine

27. Emily Albertsen, SO, IKM-Manning

CLASS 1A BOYS

3. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert

4. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley

10. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley

23. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine

24. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur

25. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning

27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine

CLASS 2A GIRLS

6. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda

29. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS

16. Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah

19. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda

25. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda

CLASS 3A GIRLS

10. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan

18. Brooklyn Stanley, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

19. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig

21. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood

30. Breckyn Peterson, SO, Glenwood

CLASS 3A BOYS

2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central

5. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood

14. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood

23. Hayden Gamble, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

None

CLASS 4A BOYS 

2. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North

5. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North

25. Beshanena Gutema, SR, Sioux City North

