(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches released their individual cross country rankings on Wednesday morning.
Check out the list of KMAland runners that are ranked below and the complete list linked here.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
5. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia
9. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars
13. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon
17. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine
27. Emily Albertsen, SO, IKM-Manning
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert
4. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley
10. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley
23. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine
24. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur
25. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning
27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine
CLASS 2A GIRLS
6. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
29. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
16. Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah
19. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda
25. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
10. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan
18. Brooklyn Stanley, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
19. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig
21. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood
30. Breckyn Peterson, SO, Glenwood
CLASS 3A BOYS
2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
5. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood
14. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood
23. Hayden Gamble, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A GIRLS
None
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North
5. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North
25. Beshanena Gutema, SR, Sioux City North