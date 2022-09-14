IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings.

Logan-Magnolia is the highest-ranked KMAland girls team, coming in at No. 1 in Class 1A while Glenwood leads the boys teams at No. 6 in 3A. 

Find the full rankings here

CLASS 1A 

1. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)

5. Woodbine (Boys)

8. IKM-Manning (Boys)

12. Martensdale-St. Marys (Girls)

13. Woodbine (Girls)

14. St. Albert (Boys)

15. IKM-Manning (Girls)

16. Central Decatur (Girls)

19. Central Decatur (Boys)

19. Mount Ayr (Girls)

20. Boyer Valley (Girls)

CLASS 2A 

12. Clarinda (Girls)

CLASS 3A 

6. Glenwood (Boys)

9. Glenwood (Girls)

12. Lewis Central (Boys)

15. Atlantic (Girls)

CLASS 4A 

12. Sioux City North (Boys) 

