(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings ahead of this weekend's state meet.
The Logan-Magnolia are the highest-ranked KMAland girls team at No. 1 in Class 1A while the St. Albert and Glenwood boys lead the way with respective No. 3 rankings in 1A and 3A.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A
1. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)
3. St. Albert (Boys)
4. Woodbine (Boys)
7. IKM-Manning (Boys)
13. IKM-Manning (Girls)
15. Woodbine (Girls)
CLASS 2A
13. Clarinda (Girls)
15. Clarinda (Boys)
CLASS 3A
3. Glenwood (Boys)
6. Glenwood (Girls)
9. Harlan (Girls)
11. Bishop Heelan (Girls)
12. Lewis Central (Boys)
CLASS 4A
13. Sioux City North (Boys)