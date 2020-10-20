(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released a final batch of state cross country rankings prior to Wednesday and Thursday's state qualifying meets.
The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland runners can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
4. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center
6. Courtney Sporrer, Jr, Logan-Magnolia
15. Rylee Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars
16. Sophia Broers, Sr, Nodaway Valley
24. Reese Duncan, So, St. Albert
30. Mya Moss, So, Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A BOYS
4. Randy Jimenez, Sr, Southeast Warren
17. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning
24. Toby Bower, Sr, Nodaway Valley
27. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley
29. Brett McGee, Sr, Tri-Center
CLASS 2A GIRLS
18. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
3. William Gillis, Jr, Central Decatur
9. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor
11. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak
CLASS 3A GIRLS
12. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston
15. Grace Maheney, Sr, Bishop Heelan
16. Emma Hughes, Sr, Glenwood
21. Taylor McCreedy, Sr, Atlantic
22. Sophia Karras, So, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
26. Brooklyn Stanley, Fr, Bishop Heelan
CLASS 3A BOYS
8. Craig Alan Becker, Sr, Atlantic
9. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan
20. Andrew Smith, Fr, Glenwood
CLASS 4A GIRLS
14. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North
6. Will Lohr, Jr, Sioux City North
19. Gabe Nash, So, Sioux City North
21. Yemane Kifle, Jr, Sioux City North
23. Ethan Eichhorn, Fr, Lewis Central
28. Aidan Booton, Sr, Thomas Jefferson