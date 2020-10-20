IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released a final batch of state cross country rankings prior to Wednesday and Thursday's state qualifying meets.

The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland runners can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

4. Peyton Pogge, Sr, Tri-Center

6. Courtney Sporrer, Jr, Logan-Magnolia 

15. Rylee Dunkin, So, Twin Cedars 

16. Sophia Broers, Sr, Nodaway Valley

24. Reese Duncan, So, St. Albert 

30. Mya Moss, So, Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A BOYS 

4. Randy Jimenez, Sr, Southeast Warren

17. Quentin Dreyer, Sr, IKM-Manning 

24. Toby Bower, Sr, Nodaway Valley

27. Doug Berg, So, Nodaway Valley

29. Brett McGee, Sr, Tri-Center

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

18. Mayson Hartley, So, Clarinda 

CLASS 2A BOYS 

3. William Gillis, Jr, Central Decatur

9. Cole Dooley, Jr, Treynor

11. Baylor Bergren, Jr, Red Oak 

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

12. Braelyn Baker, Sr, Creston

15. Grace Maheney, Sr, Bishop Heelan

16. Emma Hughes, Sr, Glenwood

21. Taylor McCreedy, Sr, Atlantic 

22. Sophia Karras, So, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

26. Brooklyn Stanley, Fr, Bishop Heelan

CLASS 3A BOYS 

8. Craig Alan Becker, Sr, Atlantic

9. Trey Gross, Sr, Harlan

20. Andrew Smith, Fr, Glenwood

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

14. Kaia Downs, Jr, Sioux City East 

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. Jaysen Bouwers, Sr, Sioux City North

6. Will Lohr, Jr, Sioux City North

19. Gabe Nash, So, Sioux City North 

21. Yemane Kifle, Jr, Sioux City North

23. Ethan Eichhorn, Fr, Lewis Central 

28. Aidan Booton, Sr, Thomas Jefferson 

