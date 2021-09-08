IATC

(KMAland) -- Thirty-three KMAland runners were ranked in the latest state cross country rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. 

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland runners below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

5. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia

6. Madison Sporrer, Fr, Logan-Magnolia

11. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars

13. Mariah Falkena, Fr, Boyer Valley 

28. Harrisen Baven, Jr, Central Decatur

29. Ellie Baker, Fr, Martensdale-St. Marys

30. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon 

CLASS 1A BOYS 

1. Colin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert

8. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley

10. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur

17. RC Hicks, Sr, Wayne

24. Landon Bendgen, So, Wayne

29. Hadyn Piskorski, Sr, St. Albert

30. Levi Moss, So, Wayne 

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

3. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda

8. Clara Teigland, Jr, Treynor

18. Georgia Paulson, So, Underwood 

CLASS 2A BOYS

19. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor

22. Gable Porter, Jr, Underwood

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

7. Ava Rush, Jr, Atlantic

10. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan

12. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan

28. Lola Mendlik, Fr, Denison-Schleswig 

CLASS 3A BOYS

7. Bryant Keller, So, Glenwood 

18. Tyler Shelton, Sr, Harlan 

23. Carlos Rodriguez, Sr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

25. Andrew Smith, So, Glenwood 

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East 

25. Elizabeth Jordan, Jr, Sioux City North 

CLASS 4A BOYS 

7. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North

8. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central

18. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North 

26. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North 

