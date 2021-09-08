(KMAland) -- Thirty-three KMAland runners were ranked in the latest state cross country rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland runners below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
5. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia
6. Madison Sporrer, Fr, Logan-Magnolia
11. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars
13. Mariah Falkena, Fr, Boyer Valley
28. Harrisen Baven, Jr, Central Decatur
29. Ellie Baker, Fr, Martensdale-St. Marys
30. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Colin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert
8. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley
10. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur
17. RC Hicks, Sr, Wayne
24. Landon Bendgen, So, Wayne
29. Hadyn Piskorski, Sr, St. Albert
30. Levi Moss, So, Wayne
CLASS 2A GIRLS
3. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda
8. Clara Teigland, Jr, Treynor
18. Georgia Paulson, So, Underwood
CLASS 2A BOYS
19. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor
22. Gable Porter, Jr, Underwood
CLASS 3A GIRLS
7. Ava Rush, Jr, Atlantic
10. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan
12. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan
28. Lola Mendlik, Fr, Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 3A BOYS
7. Bryant Keller, So, Glenwood
18. Tyler Shelton, Sr, Harlan
23. Carlos Rodriguez, Sr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
25. Andrew Smith, So, Glenwood
CLASS 4A GIRLS
2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East
25. Elizabeth Jordan, Jr, Sioux City North
CLASS 4A BOYS
7. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North
8. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central
18. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North
26. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North