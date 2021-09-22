IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their latest state cross country rankings on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine KMAland runners were ranked. The full rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland runners is below. 

4A BOYS 

3. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North

4. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North

9. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North

12. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central

15. Beshanena Gutema, Jr, Sioux City North

18. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North 

4A GIRLS 

2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East

3A BOYS 

17. Michael Pottebaum, Sr, Kuemper Catholic

19. Bryant Keller, So, Glenwood

26. Tyler Shelton, Sr, Harlan 

3A GIRLS

6. Ava Rush, Jr, Atlantic

7. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan

11. Maddie Demke, So, Bishop Heelan

15. Lola Mendlik, Fr, Denison-Schleswig

21. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan

2A BOYS

18. Bryce Patten, Sr, Underwood

19. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor 

2A GIRLS

6. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda

1A BOYS

1. Colin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert

8. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley

10. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur

14. R.C. Hicks, Sr, Wayne

19. Levi Moss, So, Wayne

22. Landon Bendgen, Jr, Woodbine

1A GIRLS

4. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia

5. Madison Sporrer, Fr, Logan-Magnolia

7. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars

27. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon

28. Mariah Falkena, Fr, Boyer Valley 

