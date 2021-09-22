(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their latest state cross country rankings on Wednesday.
Twenty-nine KMAland runners were ranked. The full rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland runners is below.
4A BOYS
3. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North
4. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North
9. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North
12. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central
15. Beshanena Gutema, Jr, Sioux City North
18. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North
4A GIRLS
2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East
3A BOYS
17. Michael Pottebaum, Sr, Kuemper Catholic
19. Bryant Keller, So, Glenwood
26. Tyler Shelton, Sr, Harlan
3A GIRLS
6. Ava Rush, Jr, Atlantic
7. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan
11. Maddie Demke, So, Bishop Heelan
15. Lola Mendlik, Fr, Denison-Schleswig
21. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan
2A BOYS
18. Bryce Patten, Sr, Underwood
19. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor
2A GIRLS
6. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda
1A BOYS
1. Colin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert
8. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley
10. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur
14. R.C. Hicks, Sr, Wayne
19. Levi Moss, So, Wayne
22. Landon Bendgen, Jr, Woodbine
1A GIRLS
4. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia
5. Madison Sporrer, Fr, Logan-Magnolia
7. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars
27. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon
28. Mariah Falkena, Fr, Boyer Valley