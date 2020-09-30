(KMAland) -- The latest team rankings from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches features 11 ranked teams and six teams listed as "Teams to Watch".
Sioux City North is the highest ranked boys team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 4A. Heelan leads the ranked girls teams with a No. 3 ranking in Class 3A. The complete team rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
5. AHSTW
9. Logan-Magnolia
14. Tri-Center
CLASS 1A BOYS
10. Nodaway Valley
Teams to Watch: IKM-Manning
CLASS 2A BOYS
10. Central Decatur
Teams to Watch: Missouri Valley
CLASS 3A GIRLS
3. Bishop Heelan
4. Glenwood
6. Harlan
15. Atlantic
CLASS 3A BOYS
11. LeMars
Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Teams to Watch: Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Sioux City North
Teams to Watch: Lewis Central