(KMAland) -- The latest team rankings from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches features 11 ranked teams and six teams listed as "Teams to Watch".

Sioux City North is the highest ranked boys team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 4A. Heelan leads the ranked girls teams with a No. 3 ranking in Class 3A. The complete team rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS

5. AHSTW

9. Logan-Magnolia

14. Tri-Center

CLASS 1A BOYS

10. Nodaway Valley

Teams to Watch: IKM-Manning

CLASS 2A BOYS

10. Central Decatur

Teams to Watch: Missouri Valley

CLASS 3A GIRLS

3. Bishop Heelan

4. Glenwood

6. Harlan

15. Atlantic 

CLASS 3A BOYS

11. LeMars

Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

Teams to Watch: Sioux City East

CLASS 4A BOYS

2. Sioux City North

Teams to Watch: Lewis Central 

