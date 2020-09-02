(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has unveiled their latest set of team rankings, which features 12 KMAland teams ranked and eight more listed as "Teams to Watch".
The Sioux City North boys are the highest-ranked team, coming in No. 2 in Class 4A. Harlan and AHSTW share the honor of highest-ranked girls team at No. 4 in Class 3A and 1A respectively. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland schools can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
4. AHSTW
12. Tri-Center
15. Nodaway Valley
CLASS 1A BOYS
4. Nodaway Valley
11. St. Albert
14. Tri-Center
CLASS 2A BOYS
14. Central Decatur
Teams to Watch: Clarinda, Treynor
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Harlan
5. Bishop Heelan
7. Glenwood
Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Creston
CLASS 3A BOYS
Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A GIRLS
13. Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Sioux City North
Teams to Watch: Lewis Central