IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has unveiled their latest set of team rankings, which features 12 KMAland teams ranked and eight more listed as "Teams to Watch". 

The Sioux City North boys are the highest-ranked team, coming in No. 2 in Class 4A. Harlan and AHSTW share the honor of highest-ranked girls team at No. 4 in Class 3A and 1A respectively. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland schools can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS

4. AHSTW

12. Tri-Center

15. Nodaway Valley

CLASS 1A BOYS

4. Nodaway Valley

11. St. Albert

14. Tri-Center

CLASS 2A BOYS

14. Central Decatur

Teams to Watch: Clarinda, Treynor 

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

4. Harlan

5. Bishop Heelan

7. Glenwood

Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Creston

CLASS 3A BOYS

Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A GIRLS

13. Sioux City East

CLASS 4A BOYS

2. Sioux City North

Teams to Watch: Lewis Central 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.