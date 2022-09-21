(KMAland) -- The Riverside boys are new to the latest team rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
The Bulldogs come in at No. 16 in Class 1A. Glenwood is the highest-ranked KMAland boys team, coming at No. 7 in Class 3A. Logan-Magnolia -- the No. 1 girls team in Class 1A -- paces the girls side.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A
1. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)
6. St. Albert (Boys)
7. Woodbine (Boys)
8. IKM-Manning (Boys)
11. IKM-Manning (Girls)
12. Martensdale-St. Marys (Girls)
14. Central Decatur (Girls)
16. Riverside (Boys)
18. Mount Ayr (Girls)
CLASS 2A
9. Clarinda (Girls)
CLASS 3A
7. Glenwood (Boys)
7. Bishop Heelan (Girls)
9. Glenwood (Girls)
11. Atlantic (Girls)
15. Lewis Central (Boys)
16. Harlan (Girls)
CLASS 4A
12. Sioux City North (Boys)