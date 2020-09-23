(KMAland) -- The latest Iowa Association of Track Coaches' team rankings consists of 10 KMAland teams while five other team are listed as "Teams to Watch".
Sioux City North is the highest-ranked boys team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 4A. Harlan paces area girls teams with a No. 4 ranking in Class 3A.
The complete rankings can be found here. List of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
5. AHSTW
8. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A BOYS
10. Nodaway Valley
15. IKM-Manning
CLASS 2A BOYS
9. Central Decatur
Teams to Watch: Missouri Valley
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Harlan
5. Bishop Heelan
6. Glenwood
11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 3A BOYS
15. LeMars
Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Teams to Watch: Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Sioux City North
Teams to Watch: Lewis Central