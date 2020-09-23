IATC

(KMAland) -- The latest Iowa Association of Track Coaches' team rankings consists of 10 KMAland teams while five other team are listed as "Teams to Watch". 

Sioux City North is the highest-ranked boys team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 4A. Harlan paces area girls teams with a No. 4 ranking in Class 3A. 

The complete rankings can be found here. List of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS

5. AHSTW

8. Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A BOYS 

10. Nodaway Valley

15. IKM-Manning

CLASS 2A BOYS 

9. Central Decatur 

Teams to Watch: Missouri Valley

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

4. Harlan

5. Bishop Heelan

6. Glenwood

11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

CLASS 3A BOYS 

15. LeMars

Teams to Watch: Atlantic, Glenwood 

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Teams to Watch: Sioux City East

CLASS 4A BOYS

2. Sioux City North

Teams to Watch: Lewis Central

