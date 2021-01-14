(KMAland) -- A total of 13 wrestlers from KMAland are ranked in the latest giris state wrestling rankings published by IAwrestle
106: 2. Ady Lundquist (Southwest Valley), 7. Hannah Davis (Abraham Lincoln), 10. Kylie Hessenius (LeMars)
113: 6. Yareli Morales (Sioux City East), 7. Calla Langel (LeMars)
126: 2. Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central)
138: 1. Abby McIntyre (Glenwood)
160: 9. Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley), 10. Espie Almazan (Lewis Central)
170: 3. Bella Canada (AHSTW)
195: 6. Brooke Rood (LeMars), 7. Lexi Trotter (Atlantic-CAM)
285: 1. Iliana Yanes (Riverside)