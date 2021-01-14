IAWrestle
Photo: IAWrestle

(KMAland) -- A total of 13 wrestlers from KMAland are ranked in the latest giris state wrestling rankings published by IAwrestle 

106: 2. Ady Lundquist (Southwest Valley), 7. Hannah Davis (Abraham Lincoln), 10. Kylie Hessenius (LeMars)

113: 6. Yareli Morales (Sioux City East), 7. Calla Langel (LeMars)

126: 2. Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central)

138: 1. Abby McIntyre (Glenwood)

160: 9. Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley), 10. Espie Almazan (Lewis Central) 

170: 3. Bella Canada (AHSTW)

195: 6. Brooke Rood (LeMars), 7. Lexi Trotter (Atlantic-CAM)

285: 1. Iliana Yanes (Riverside) 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.