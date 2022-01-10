IAWrestle
(KMAland) -- Nine KMAland dual teams are ranked in the latest rankings released by IAWrestle.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton leads the field with a No. 4 placement in Class 2A while Underwood and Creston are both in the top five. 

Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Bedford/Lenox, Atlantic-CAM, Glenwood and Harlan are also ranked. View the full rankings here (subscription required) and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A 

5. Underwood

6. Logan-Magnolia

8. Missouri Valley 

14. Bedford/Lenox

CLASS 2A 

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5. Creston

9. Atlantic-CAM

12. Glenwood 

19. Harlan 

CLASS 3A

None

