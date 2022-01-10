(KMAland) -- Nine KMAland dual teams are ranked in the latest rankings released by IAWrestle.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton leads the field with a No. 4 placement in Class 2A while Underwood and Creston are both in the top five.
Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Bedford/Lenox, Atlantic-CAM, Glenwood and Harlan are also ranked. View the full rankings here (subscription required) and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
5. Underwood
6. Logan-Magnolia
8. Missouri Valley
14. Bedford/Lenox
CLASS 2A
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. Creston
9. Atlantic-CAM
12. Glenwood
19. Harlan
CLASS 3A
None