(KMAland) -- Underwood's Molly Allen and Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist are ranked at the top of their respective classes in the IAWrestle's rankings leading up to this weekend's IWCOA Girls State Tournament.
The top five of the rankings is littered with KMAland wrestlers, including five in the top two: Allen, Lundquist, Abraham Lincoln's Hannah Davis (100), Sioux City East's Yareli Morales (120) and Lewis Central's Sophie Barnes (125).
This year's state tournament takes place on Friday and Saturday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAland wrestlers below.
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING RANKINGS
1. Molly Allen, Underwood (105 lbs)
1. Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley (110 lbs)
2. Hannah Davis, Abraham Lincoln (105 lbs)
2. Yareli Morales, Sioux City East (120 lbs)
2. Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (125 lbs)
3. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central (100 lbs)
3. Kendra Berglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (105 lbs)
4. Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (105 lbs)
4. Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (145 lbs)
4. Bella Canada, AHSTW (190 lbs)
4. Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley (220 lbs)
5. Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys (125 lbs)
6. Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (170 lbs)
8. Jordan Buffum, Logan-Magnolia (105 lbs)
8. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (140 lbs)
8. Savannah Sistad, Creston (220 lbs)
8. Emily Summers, Abraham Lincoln (285 lbs)