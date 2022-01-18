(KMAland) -- Underwood's Stevie Barnes is the new top-ranked wrestler at Class 1A 138 pounds in the latest state rankings released by IAWrestle.
Barnes is one of three Underwood wrestlers ranked No. 1, joined by Gable Porter (1A-132) and Hagen Heistand (1A-145). Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra (1A-113), Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz (1A-152) and Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon (2A-170) are also ranked No 1.
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAland wrestlers below.
CLASS 1A
Team Rankings
2. Underwood
5. Logan-Magnolia
Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Stevie Barnes, Underwood (138 lbs)
1. Hagen Heistand, Underwood (145 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
3. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (113 lbs)
3. Blake Allen, Underwood (120 lbs)
3. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (132 lbs)
4. Jace Rose, Riverside (120 lbs)
4. Westin Allen, Underwood (126 lbs)
4. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
4. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (285 lbs)
5. Dalton Ervin, Moravia (106 lbs)
5. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (152 lbs)
6. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (113 lbs)
6. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (182 lbs)
6. Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (220 lbs)
6. Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox (285 lbs)
8. Carter Davis, Underwood (195 lbs)
9. Aiden Golston, Moravia (120 lbs)
9. Caleb Iliff, Treynor (160 lbs)
10. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (113 lbs)
10. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (170 lbs)
11. Nolan Moore, Riverside (152 lbs)
11. Gage Clausen, Tri-Center (182 lbs)
11. Keaton White, Mount Ayr (195 lbs)
11. Daniel Gregory, Treynor (285 lbs)
12. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (138 lbs)
12. Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (195 lbs)
CLASS 2A
Team Rankings
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Individual Rankings
1. Ethan Deleon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (170 lbs)
2. Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
2. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170 lbs)
2. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
3. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (220 lbs)
4. Matthew Beem, Glenwood (120 lbs)
4. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (126 lbs)
4. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (138 lbs)
5. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (113 lbs)
5. Luke Musich, Harlan (126 lbs)
5. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
5. Logan Green, Clarinda (285 lbs)
6. Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (106 lbs)
6. Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (126 lbs)
6. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (182 lbs)
7. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (195 lbs)
8. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (106 lbs)
8. Luke Freund, Harlan (126 lbs)
8. Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
8. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (160 lbs)
11. Christian Ahrens, Creston (113 lbs)
11. Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (182 lbs)
12. Kale Downey, Clarinda (145 lbs)