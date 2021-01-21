(KMAland) -- A total of 63 KMAland wrestlers were ranked in the latest state rankings released by IAWrestle. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
Teams: 4. Logan-Magnolia, 5. Underwood
106: 2. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 3. Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley), 4. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
113: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 7. John Schroder (Riverside)
120: 4. Jace Rose (Riverside), 7. Blake Allen (Underwood), 8. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)
126: 5. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 10. Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 11. Jarryn Stephens (East Union)
132: 5. Westin Allen (Underwood), 9. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
138: 1. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas)
145: 4. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 6. Nolan Moore (Riverside), 7. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
152: 2. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr)
160: 4. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia), 6. Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys), 10. Connor Golston (Moravia), 11. Jackson Wray (East Mills)
170: 5. Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas), 8. Cael McLaren (St. Albert), 11. Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
182: 9. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center), 12. Brody Gordon (East Mills)
195: 4. Corey Coleman (Treynor), 7. Kale Pevestorf (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
220: 3. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley), 9. Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard), 11. Chris Gardner (Underwood)
285: 3. Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), 5. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia), 7. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley), 11. Allan Allsup (Martensdale-St. Marys)
CLASS 2A
Teams: 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
106: 6. Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood)
120: 9. Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM)
126: 6. Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 8. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM), 12. Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan)
145: 3. Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 8. Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), 9. Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
152: 1. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
170: 5. Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM), 6. Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan Catholic)
182: 8. Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood)
195: 2. Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M), 8. Cole Ridnour (Clarinda), 10. Tegan Carson (Central Decatur), 11. Jesse Schwery (Harlan)
220: 3. Crew Howard (Clarinda), 9. Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic)
CLASS 3A
120: 6. Tanner Wink (Lewis Central)
126: 9. Nick Walters (Sioux City North), 11. Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central)
145: 5. Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln)
220: 4. Colton Hoag (LeMars)