IAWrestle
Photo: IAWrestle

(KMAland) -- The latest state dual rankings released by IAWrestle features 11 KMAland conference schools, including five from the Hawkeye Ten Conference. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the highest-ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 4 in Class 2A while Underwood is also in the top five. Logan-Magnolia, Creston and Atlantic-CAM reside in the top 10 of their respective classes.

View the full rankings (subscription required) here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

5. Underwood

6. Logan-Magnolia

11. Bedford/Lenox

12. Missouri Valley 

24. Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 2A 

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

6. Creston

8. Atlantic-CAM 

12. Glenwood 

22. Harlan

24. Clarinda 

CLASS 3A 

None 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.