(KMAland) -- The latest state dual rankings released by IAWrestle features 11 KMAland conference schools, including five from the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the highest-ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 4 in Class 2A while Underwood is also in the top five. Logan-Magnolia, Creston and Atlantic-CAM reside in the top 10 of their respective classes.
View the full rankings (subscription required) here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
5. Underwood
6. Logan-Magnolia
11. Bedford/Lenox
12. Missouri Valley
24. Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 2A
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
6. Creston
8. Atlantic-CAM
12. Glenwood
22. Harlan
24. Clarinda
CLASS 3A
None