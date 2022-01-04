(KMAland) -- Glenwood's CJ Carter is the new No. 1 wrestler at 195 pounds in Class 2A in the latest state rankings released by IAWrestle.
Carter is one of five KMAland wrestlers ranked at the top of their respective weight classes, along with Underwood's Gable Porter (1A-132) and Hagen Heistand (1A-145), Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Riesz (1A-152) and Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra (1A-113).
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAland wrestlers below
CLASS 1A
Team Rankings
3. Underwood
8. Logan-Magnolia
Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Hagen Heistand, Underwood (145 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood (138 lbs)
3. Dalton Ervin, Moravia (106 lbs)
4. Blake Allen, Underwood (120 lbs)
4. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (152 lbs)
4. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox (285 lbs)
5. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (113 lbs)
5. Jace Rose, Riverside (120 lbs)
5. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (170 lbs)
6. Westin Allen, Underwood (126 lbs)
6. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (132 lbs)
6. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
7. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (113 lbs)
7. Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (195 lbs)
7. Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (220 lbs)
8. Nolan Moore, Riverside (152 lbs)
8. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (285 lbs)
9. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (113 lbs)
9. Aiden Golston, Moravia (120 lbs)
9. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (182 lbs)
11. Carter Davis, Underwood (195 lbs)
11. Daniel Gregory, Treynor (285 lbs)
12. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (138 lbs)
12. Denver Pauley, AHSTW (170 lbs)
12. Easton Eledge, Underwood (285 lbs)
CLASS 2A
Team Rankings
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
9. Glenwood
Individual Rankings
1. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
2. Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
2. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170 lbs)
4. Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (106 lbs)
4. Matthew Beem, Glenwood (120 lbs)
5. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (113 lbs)
5. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (126 lbs)
5. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (138 lbs)
5. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
5. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (220 lbs)
5. Logan Green, Clarinda (285 lbs)
6. Luke Musich, Harlan (132 lbs)
6. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (182 lbs)
7. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (106 lbs)
7. Luke Freund, Harlan (126 lbs)
7. Kale Downey, Clarinda (145 lbs)
8. Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
8. Triston Barncastle, Creston (145 lbs)
8. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (160 lbs)
8. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (195 lbs)
9. Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (132 lbs)
11. Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (182 lbs)
CLASS 3A
Team Rankings
None
Individual Rankings
3. Ayden Hoag, LeMars (220 lbs)
9. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (195 lbs)