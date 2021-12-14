IAWrestle
Photo: IAWrestle

(KMAland) -- IAWrestle released their latest dual team rankings on Monday, which features nine KMAland teams. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton paces KMAland schools with a No. 4 ranking in Class 2A. Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Missouri Valley, Bedford-Lenox, Creston, Atlantic-CAM and Glenwood are also ranked. 

View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAland teams below.  

CLASS 1A

5. Logan-Magnolia 

6. Underwood 

8. Missouri Valley 

14. Bedford-Lenox 

CLASS 2A

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5. Creston

6. Atlantic-CAM

12. Glenwood 

17. Harlan

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.