(KMAland) -- IAWrestle released their latest dual team rankings on Monday, which features nine KMAland teams.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton paces KMAland schools with a No. 4 ranking in Class 2A. Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Missouri Valley, Bedford-Lenox, Creston, Atlantic-CAM and Glenwood are also ranked.
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
5. Logan-Magnolia
6. Underwood
8. Missouri Valley
14. Bedford-Lenox
CLASS 2A
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. Creston
6. Atlantic-CAM
12. Glenwood
17. Harlan