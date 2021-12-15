(KMAland) -- Fifty-seven KMAland wrestlers and four teams were ranked in the latest rankings released by IAWrestle.
The rankings feature 30 KMAlanders in Class 1A, 24 in Class 2A and three in Class 3A. Four wrestlers -- Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), Hagen Heistand (Underwood), Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) and Ethan Deleon (Bishop Heelan) are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes.
Underwood paces ranked KMAland teams, coming in at No. 3 in Class 1A. View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAland wrestlers and teams below.
CLASS 1A
Team Rankings
3. Underwood
8. Logan-Magnolia
Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Hagen Heistand, Underwood (145 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
2. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood (138 lbs)
4. Dalton Ervin, Moravia (106 lbs)
4. Jace Rose, Riverside (120 lbs)
4. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (152 lbs)
4. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox (285 lbs)
5. Westin Allen, Underwood (126 lbs)
5. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
5. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (170 lbs)
6. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (113 lbs)
6. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (132 lbs)
7. Blake Allen, Underwood (120 lbs)
7. Garrison Gettler, AHSTW (160 lbs)
7. Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (195 lbs)
8. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (113 lbs)
8. Nolan Moore, Riverside (152 lbs)
8. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (182 lbs)
9. Lucas Bose, Underwood (113 lbs)
9. Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (220 lbs)
9. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (285 lbs)
10. Aiden Golston, Moravia (120 lbs)
11. Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
11. Daniel Gregory, Treynor (285 lbs)
12. Sean Thompson, Underwood (138 lbs)
12. Connor Golston, Moravia (170 lbs)
12. Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (182 lbs)
12. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley (285 lbs)
CLASS 2A
Team Rankings
6. Glenwood
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Individual Rankings
1. Ethan Deleon, Bishop Heelan (170 lbs)
2. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (106 lbs)
2. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170 lbs)
3. Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
3. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
4. Matthew Beem, Glenwood (120 lbs)
4. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (195 lbs)
5. Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (106 lbs)
5. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (113 lbs)
5. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (120 lbs)
5. Luke Musich, Harlan (132 lbs)
5. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
6. Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (132 lbs)
6. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (138 lbs)
6. Kale Downey, Clarinda (145 lbs)
6. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood (182 lbs)
7. Triston Barncastle, Creston (145 lbs)
7. Luke Freund, Harlan (120 lbs)
7. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (182 lbs)
8. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (195 lbs)
9. Logan Green, Clarinda (285 lbs)
11. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (152 lbs)
11. Trent Patton, Glenwood (220 lbs)
12. Christian Ahrens, Creston (113 lbs)
CLASS 3A
Individual Rankings
9. Ayden Hoag, LeMars (220 lbs)
11. Braylon Kammard, Lewis Central (170 lbs)
11. Gabe Daniels, Abraham Lincoln (285 lbs)