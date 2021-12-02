(KMAland) -- Three KMAland teams are ranked in the latest rankings released by IAWrestle while five KMAland wrestlers are also ranked No. 1 at their respective classes.
View the full list of ranked KMAlanders below. The full rankings can be found here (subscription required).
Class 1A Team Rankings
4. Underwood
5. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Hagen Heistand, Underwood (145 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood (138 lbs)
2. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
2. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (285 lbs)
3. Garrison Gettler, AHSTW (160 lbs)
4. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (106 lbs)
4. Jace Rose, Riverside (120 lbs)
5. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (138 lbs)
6. Dalton Ervin, Moravia (106 lbs)
6. Westin Allen, Underwood (126 lbs)
6. Easton Eledge, Underwood (285 lbs)
7. Zach Williams, St. Albert (113 lbs)
7. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (120 lbs)
7. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (152 lbs)
7. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (182 lbs)
7. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox (285 lbs)
8. Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (220 lbs)
9. Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
9. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (138 lbs)
9. Nolan Moore, Riverside (152 lbs)
9. Connor Golston, Moravia (160 lbs)
10. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (106 lbs)
10. Ben Hansen, Misouri Valley (152 lbs)
11. Carter Andreasen, Audubon (160 lbs)
11. Dawson Marshall, Bedford-Lenox (220 lbs)
11. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley (285 lbs)
12. Rylan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (106 lbs)
12. Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (182 lbs)
12. Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (195 lbs)
Class 2A Team Rankings
10. Glenwood
Class 2A Individual Rankings
1. Ethan Deleon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (170 lbs)
2. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170 lbs)
3. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (106 lbs)
3. Ethan Follman, Atlantic-CAM (120 lbs)
3. Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
4. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
5. Luke Musich, Harlan (132 lbs)
5. Kale Downey, Clarinda (145 lbs)
6. Matthew Beem, Glenwood (120 lbs)
6. Luke Freund, Harlan (126 lbs)
6. Triston Barncastle, Creston (132 lbs)
6. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
6. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood (182 lbs)
6. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (195 lbs)
7. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (113 lbs)
8. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (138 lbs)
8. Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (170 lbs)
8. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (195 lbs)
8. Jeremiah Davis, Harlan (220 lbs)
9. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan (132 lbs)
9. Tyler Boldra, Glenwood (170 lbs)
10. Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
10. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (152 lbs)
11. Lincoln Keeler, Creston (113 lbs)
11. Tate Mayberry, Glenwood (152 lbs)
11. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (195 lbs)
CLASS 3A Individual Rankings
8. Jadyn Friedrichs, Sioux City East (113 lbs)
9. Jay Vander Velde, Abraham Lincoln (106 lbs)
11. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (170 lbs)
12. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (195 lbs)
12. Nick Wells, Sioux City East (220 lbs)