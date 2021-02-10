(KMAland) -- Fifty-three KMAland wrestlers are ranked in the latest state wrestling rankings released by IAWrestle.
CLASS 1A
TEAM
4. Logan-Magnolia
6. Underwood
9. Mount Ayr
INDIVIDUAL
2. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (106 lbs)
2. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia (132 lbs)
2. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
3. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (106 lbs)
3. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (138 lbs)
3. Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley (220 lbs)
3. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox (285 lbs)
4. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (106 lbs)
4. Jace Rose, Riverside (120 lbs)
4. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
4. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
4. Corey Coleman, Treynor (195 lbs)
5. Stevie Barnes, Underwood (126 lbs)
5. Westin Allen, Underwood (138 lbs)
5. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr (145 lbs)
5. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (152 lbs)
6. John Schroder, Riverside (120 lbs)
6. Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (160 lbs)
6. Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (170 lbs)
7. Blake Allen, Underwood (120 lbs)
7. Cael McLaren, St. Albert (170 lbs)
7. Kale Pevestorf, Coon Rapids-Bayard (195 lbs)
7. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley (285 lbs)
8. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (120 lbs)
8. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (182 lbs)
9. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
9. Connor Golston, Moravia (160 lbs)
9. Chris Gardner, Underwood (220 lbs)
10. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr (132 lbs)
10. Nolan Moore, Riverside (138 lbs)
10. Jakson Cobb, Wayne (145 lbs)
11. Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (170 lbs)
12. Eric McIlnay, Missouri Valley (145 lbs)
12. Jackson Wray, East Mills (160 lbs)
12. Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids Bayard (220 lbs)
CLASS 2A
INDIVIDUAL
1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M (195 lbs)
3. Crew Howard, Clarinda (220 lbs)
4. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170 lbs)
6. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (106 lbs)
6. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (126 lbs)
6. Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic (170 lbs)
8. Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM (126 lbs)
8. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
8. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood (182 lbs)
8. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (195 lbs)
9. Ethan Follman, Atlantic-CAM (120 lbs)
9. Ethan Deleon, Bishop Heelan (145 lbs)
9. Jesse Schwery, Harlan (195 lbs)
10. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (138 lbs)
10. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
11. Luke Freund, Harlan (113 lbs)
12. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan (126 lbs)
12. Keaton Street, Creston/O-M (145 lbs)
CLASS 3A
INDIVIDUAL
4. Jude Ryan, Abraham Lincoln (145 lbs)
4. Colton Hoag, LeMars (220 lbs)
7. Tanner Wink, Lewis Central (120 lbs)
7. Nick Walters, Sioux City North (126 lbs)
12. Taber Dominguez, Lewis Central (126 lbs)