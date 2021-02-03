(KMAland) -- Fifty-six KMAland wrestlers are ranked in IAWrestle’s latest Class 1A and 2A individual rankings. Additionally, three KMAland schools are ranked in the top nine in Class 1A.
View the KMAland wrestlers that are ranked, sorted by class, in order of their rankings below.
CLASS 1A
TEAM
4. Logan-Magnolia
7. Mount Ayr
9. Underwood
INDIVIDUAL
2. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (106 lbs)
2. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia (132 lbs)
2. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
3. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (106 lbs)
3. Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley (220 lbs)
3. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (138 lbs)
3. Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox (285 lbs)
4. Corey Coleman, Treynor (195 lbs)
4. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (106 lbs)
4. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
4. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
4. Jace Rose, Riverside (120 lbs)
5. Stevie Barnes, Underwood (126 lbs)
5. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr (145 lbs)
5. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (138 lbs)
5. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (285 lbs)
5. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (152 lbs)
6. Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (160 lbs)
6. John Schroder, Riverside (113 lbs)
7. Blake Allen, Underwood (120 lbs)
7. Westin Allen, Underwood (138 lbs)
7. Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren (170 lbs)
7. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley (285 lbs)
7. Kale Pevestorf, Coon Rapids-Bayard (195 lbs)
8. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (120 lbs)
8. Connor Golston, Moravia (160 lbs)
8. Cael McLaren, St. Albert (170 lbs)
9. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (182 lbs)
9. Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard (220 lbs)
9. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
10. Jakson Cobb, Wayne (145 lbs)
10. Nolan Moore, Riverside (138 lbs)
10. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr (132 lbs)
11. Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (170 lbs)
11. Chris Gardner, Underwood (220 lbs)
12. Alan Allsup, Martensdale-St. Marys (285 lbs)
12. Hayden Fischer, AHSTW (132 lbs)
12. Jackson Wray, East Mills (160 lbs)
CLASS 2A
TEAM
None
INDIVIDUAL
1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/Orient-Macksburg (195 lbs)
3. Crew Howard, Clarinda (220 lbs)
6. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (126 lbs)
6. Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood (106 lbs)
6. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170 lbs)
7. Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic (170 lbs)
8. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (195 lbs)
8. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood (182 lbs)
8. Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM (126 lbs)
9. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (145 lbs)
9. Jesse Schwery, Harlan (195 lbs)
10. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
10. Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (120 lbs)
10. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (138 lbs)
11. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
12. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (126 lbs)
12. Ethan Deleon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (145 lbs)