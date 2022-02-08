(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia 113-pounder Corbin Reisz is the new top-ranked wrestler in Class 1A's IAWrestle rankings.
Reisz is one of six top-ranked KMAlanders, along with his brother, Wyatt (1A-152), Underwood's Gable Porter (1A-132), Stevie Barnes (1A-138) and Hagen Heistand (1A-145) as well as Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon (2A-170).
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and the list of ranked KMAland wrestlers below.
CLASS 1A
Team Rankings
2. Underwood
5. Logan-Magnolia
Individual Rankings
1. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (113 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Stevie Barnes, Underwood (138 lbs)
1. Hagen Heistand, Underwood (145 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
2. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
3. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (132 lbs)
4. Blake Allen, Underwood (120 lbs)
4. Jace Rose, Riverside (126 lbs)
4. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (152 lbs)
5. Dalton Ervin, Moravia (106 lbs)
5. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
6. Carter Davis, Underwood (195 lbs)
6. Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (220 lbs)
6. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (285 lbs)
7. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (182 lbs)
7. Easton Eledge, Underwood (285 lbs)
8. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (113 lbs)
8. Daniel Gregory, Treynor (285 lbs)
9. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (120 lbs)
9. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (170 lbs)
9. Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (182 lbs)
9. Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox (285 lbs)
10. Aiden Golston, Moravia (120 lbs)
10. Caleb Iliff, Treynor (160 lbs)
11. Lucas Bose, Underwood (113 lbs)
11. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (138 lbs)
11. Nolan Moore, Riverside (152 lbs)
11. Garrison Gettler, AHSTW (160 lbs)
12. Molly Allen, Underwood (106 lbs)
12. Hayden Fischer, AHSTW (138 lbs)
CLASS 2A
Team Rankings
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Individual Rankings
1. Ethan Deleon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (170 lbs)
2. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (170 lbs)
2. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
2. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (220 lbs)
3. Bo Keodam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (126 lbs)
3. Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
4. Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (126 lbs)
5. Matthew Beem, Glenwood (126 lbs)
5. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (182 lbs)
5. Logan Green, Clarinda (285 lbs)
6. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (138 lbs)
6. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
6. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (160 lbs)
7. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (113 lbs)
7. Luke Musich, Harlan (132 lbs)
7. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (138 lbs)
8. Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (106 lbs)
8. Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
11. Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (106 lbs)
11. Lincoln Keeler, Creston (120 lbs)
12. Luke Freund, Harlan (126 lbs)