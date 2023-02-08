(KMAland) -- IAWrestle has released its latest state rankings -- the final of the 2022-23 wrestling season.
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and the list of ranked KMAland grapplers below.
CLASS 1A
Team Rankings
8. Logan-Magnolia
8. Underwood
Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
2. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
2. Blake Allen, Underwood (138 lbs)
3. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (132 lbs)
4. Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (145 lbs)
4. Daniel Gregory, Treynor (285 lbs)
5. Max Pollock, Wayne (113 lbs)
5. Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
6. Maddox Nelson, Underwood (152 lbs)
7. Davis Bramman, Riverside (106 lbs)
7. Dylan Stein, Lenox (132 lbs)
8. Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr (106 lbs)
8. David Helton, St. Albert (152 lbs)
8. Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley (195 lbs)
9. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (113 lbs)
9. Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley (160 lbs)
9. Jake Cox, Lenox (195 lbs)
11. Riley Radke, Missouri Valley (145 lbs)
11. Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley (285 lbs)
12. Conor Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (145 lbs)
CLASS 2A
Team Rankings
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
8. Glenwood
Individual Rankings
1. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (160 lbs)
2. Matt Beem, Glenwood (132 lbs)
2. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan (160 lbs )
2. Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan (170 lbs)
4. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
4. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (195 lbs)
5. Karson Downey, Clarinda (182 lbs)
5. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
6. Aiden Smith, Atlantic (113 lbs)
6. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (120 lbs)
6. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
6. Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (182 lbs)
6. Mason Koehler, Glenwood (220 lbs)
7. Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (120 lbs)
7. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
7. Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (160 lbs)
7. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (220 lbs)
8. KJ Fry, Clarke/Murray (195 lbs)
8. Cole Binning, Clarke/Murray (220 lbs)
8. Evan Sorensen, Atlantic (285 lbs)
9. Austin Evans, Creston (138 lbs)
9. Trent Patton, Glenwood (285 lbs)
10. Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (106 lbs)
10. Christian Ahrens, Creston (120 lbs)
10. Max Chapman, Creston (285 lbs)
11. Lincoln Keeler, Creston (126 lbs)
12. Kaden Street, Creston (170 lbs)
CLASS 3A
Team Rankings
None
Individual Rankings
4. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (170 lbs)
7. Ayden Hoag, LeMars (220 lbs)
8. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (220 lbs)
10. Jaymeson VanderVelde, Abraham Lincoln (106 lbs)
10. Carter Schorsch, Lewis Central (106 lbs)