(KMAland) -- IAWrestle has unveiled their first batch of rankings of 2021, which features many KMAland wrestlers.
The complete rankings can be found here (subscription might be necessary). The list of ranked area wrestlers can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
Teams: 4. Logan-Magnolia, 6. Underwood, 8. Mount Ayr
106: 2. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 3. Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley), 4. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
113: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 7. John Schroder (Riverside)
120: 4. Jace Rose (Riverside), 7. Blake Allen (Underwood), 8. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)
126: 6. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 7. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr), 9. Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 10. Jarryn Stephens (East Union)
132: 6. Westin Allen (Underwood)
138: 1. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 4. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas)
145: 4. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 8. Nolan Moore (Riverside), 9. Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley)
152: 1. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr)
160: 4. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia), 8. Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys), 10. Jcakson Wray (East Mills), 11. Connor Golston (Moravia)
170: 5. Cael McLaren (St. Albert), 6. Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas), 10. Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
182: 8. Brody Gordon (East Mills)
195: 5. Corey Coleman (Treynor), 9. Kale Pevestorf (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
220: 3. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley), 9. Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard), 12. Chris Gardner (Underwood)
285: 3. Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), 5. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia), 7. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley), 11. Chad Kent (Wayne)
CLASS 2A
Teams: 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
106: 8. Vincent Mayberry (Glenwood)
120: 7. Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
126: 7. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM), 8. Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 12. Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan)
145: 6. Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), 7. Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
152: 1. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
170: 5. Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM), 8. Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan)
195: 7. Cole Ridnour (Clarinda), 9. Tegan Carson (Central Decatur), 11. Jesse Schwery (Harlan)
220: 3. Crew Howard (Clarinda), 10. Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic)
CLASS 3A
106: 11. Jadyn Friedrichs (Sioux City East)
120: 5. Tanner Wink (Lewis Central)
126: 7. Nick Walters (Sioux City North)
132: 10. Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central)
145: 8. Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln)
220: 4. Colton Hoag (LeMars)