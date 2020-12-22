IAWrestle
(KMAland) -- IAWrestle has released their latest girls state wrestling rankings.

The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area wrestlers can be found below.

106: 2. Adyson Lundquist (Southwest Valley), 7. Hannah Davis (Abraham Lincoln), 9. Kylie Hessenius (LeMars)

113: 5. Calla Langel (LeMars)

120: 7. Yareli Morales (Sioux City East) 

126: 6. Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central)

138: 1. Abby McIntyre (Glenwood) 

170: 6. Bella Canada (AHSTW) 

195: 7. Brooke Rood (LeMars), 9. Lexie Trotter (Atlantic-CAM)

285: 1. Iliana Yanes (Riverside), 8. Kayleigh Main (Griswold) 

