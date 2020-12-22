(KMAland) -- IAWrestle has released their latest girls state wrestling rankings.
The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area wrestlers can be found below.
106: 2. Adyson Lundquist (Southwest Valley), 7. Hannah Davis (Abraham Lincoln), 9. Kylie Hessenius (LeMars)
113: 5. Calla Langel (LeMars)
120: 7. Yareli Morales (Sioux City East)
126: 6. Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central)
138: 1. Abby McIntyre (Glenwood)
170: 6. Bella Canada (AHSTW)
195: 7. Brooke Rood (LeMars), 9. Lexie Trotter (Atlantic-CAM)
285: 1. Iliana Yanes (Riverside), 8. Kayleigh Main (Griswold)