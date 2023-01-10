(KMAland) -- IAWrestle has released its latest state dual team and individual rankings.
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and the list of ranked KMAland wrestlers/teams below.
CLASS 1A
Dual Team Rankings
7. Logan-Magnolia
18. Missouri Valley
19. Underwood
21. Nodaway Valley
24. Riverside
Team Tournament Rankings
7. Underwood
8. Logan-Magnolia
Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
2. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
2. Blake Allen, Underwood (138 lbs)
3. Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr (106 lbs)
3. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (132 lbs)
3. Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (145 lbs)
4. Daniel Gregory, Treynor (285 lbs)
6. Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
7. Maddox Nelson, Underwood (152 lbs)
8. Lucas Bose, Underwood (126 lbs)
8. Henry Lund, AHSTW (220 lbs)
9. Dylan Stein, Lenox (132 lbs)
9. David Helton, St. Albert (152 lbs)
10. Jake Irlbeck, Kuemper Catholic (152 lbs)
11. Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia (132 lbs)
11. Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley (160 lbs)
11. Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley (195 lbs)
12. Davis Bramman, Riverside (106 lbs)
12. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (113 lbs)
12. Danny Kinsella, Treynor (152 lbs)
12. Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley (285 lbs)
CLASS 2A
Dual Team Rankings
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. Creston
16. Glenwood
21. Atlantic
Team Tournament Rankings
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
10. Glenwood
Individual Rankings
1. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (160 lbs)
2. Matt Beem, Glenwood (132 lbs)
2. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
2. Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (170 lbs)
3. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (160 lbs)
3. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (195 lbs)
4. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
4. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
4. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
5. Aiden Smith, Atlantic (113 lbs)
5. Karson Downey, Clarinda (182 lbs)
5. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (220 lbs)
6. Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (120 lbs)
7. Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (106 lbs)
7. Mason Koehler, Glenwood (220 lbs)
8. Christian Ahrens, Creston (120 lbs)
9. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (120 lbs)
9. Kaden Street, Creston (170 lbs)
10. Kyler Sandholm, Red Oak (126 lbs)
10. Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (182 lbs)
11. Max Chapman, Creston (285 lbs)
12. Taye Jordan, Atlantic (106 lbs)
12. Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (160 lbs)
12. Miles Mundorf, Atlantic (220 lbs)
12. Trent Patton, Glenwood (285 lbs)
CLASS 3A
Dual Team Rankings
23. LeMars
Team Tournament Rankings
None
Individual Rankings
5. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (182 lbs)
5. Ayden Hoag, LeMars (220 lbs)
8. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (220 lbs)
9. Carter Schorsch
12. Jaymeson VanderVelde, Abraham Lincoln (113 lbs)