(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls and two KMAland wrestlers are still ranked at the top of the latest wrestling rankings released by IAWrestle.
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and the list of ranked KMAlanders below.
TEAM RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central
9. S.W.A.T
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
1. Molly Allen, Riverside (115 lbs)
1. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (140 lbs)
2. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central (105 lbs)
2. Savannah Sistad, Creston (235 lbs)
2. Layla Ewing, Moravia (120 lbs)
3. Adyson Lundquist, S.W.A.T (110 lbs)
3. Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (125 lbs)
3. Haley Armstrong, S.W.A.T (235 lbs)
4. Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (100 lbs)
4. Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (155 lbs)
5. Grace Britten, S.W.A.T (170 lbs)
5. Bella Canada, AHSTW (235 lbs)
6. Keira Hessenius, Le Mars (105 lbs)
6. Molly Sek, Sioux City North (115 lbs)
6. Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (145 lbs)
6. Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley (235 lbs)
9. Nancy Bowman, Logan-Magnolia (145 lbs)