(KMAland) -- IAWrestle has released their latest state wrestling rankings.
Four KMAlanders -- Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra (1A-113), Underwood's Gable Porter (1A-132), Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz (1A-160) and Red Oak's Dawson Bond (2A-160) -- are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes.
Check out the full list of ranked KMAland wrestlers below.
CLASS 1A
Team Rankings
8. Underwood
10. Logan-Magnolia
Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
2. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
2. Blake Allen, Underwood (138 lbs)
3. Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr (106 lbs)
4. Daniel Gregory, Treynor (285 lbs)
5. Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (145 lbs)
6. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (132 lbs)
7. Max Pollock, Wayne (113 lbs)
7. Lucas Bose, Underwood (126 lbs)
7. Dylan Stein, Lenox (132 lbs)
8. Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
9. Aiden Golston, Moravia (126 lbs)
9. David Helton, St. Albert (152 lbs)
9. Henry Lund, AHSTW (220 lbs)
10. Jake Irlbeck, Kuemper Catholic (152 lbs)
11. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (120 lbs)
11. Davis Bramman, Riverside (106 lbs)
11. Kai Carrit, Logan-Magnolia (132 lbs)
11. Maddox Nelson, Underwood (160 lbs)
11. Jordan Martin-England, Lenox (170 lbs)
12. Danny Kinsella, Treynor (152 lbs)
12. Bradlee Grantz, Southwest Valley (170 lbs)
CLASS 2A
Team Rankings
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
6. Glenwood
Individual Rankings
1. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (160 lbs)
2. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
2. Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (170 lbs)
2. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (195 lbs)
3. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (160 lbs)
3. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
4. Aiden Smith, Atlantic (113 lbs)
4. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
4. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
5. Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (106 lbs)
5. Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (120 lbs)
6. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (220 lbs)
7. Christian Ahrens, Creston (120 lbs)
8. Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood (120 lbs)
8. Kyler Sandholm, Red Oak (126 lbs)
8. Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (160 lbs)
8. Kaden Street, Creston (170 lbs)
8. Karson Downey, Clarinda (195 lbs)
8. Mason Koehler, Glenwood (220 lbs)
10. Tate Mayberry, Glenwood (152 lbs)
10. Max Chapman, Creston (285 lbs)
11. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (106 lbs)
11. Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (195 lbs)
11. Quinten Fuller, Creston (220 lbs)
11. Trent Patton, Glenwood (285 lbs)
12. Taye Jordan, Atlantic (106 lbs)
12. Kellan Scott, Glenwood (160 lbs)
CLASS 3A
Individual Rankings
4. Ayden Hoag, LeMars (220 lbs)
5. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (182 lbs)
7. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (220 lbs)
9. Carter Schorsch, Lewis Central (113 lbs)
12. Jaymeson VanderVelde, Abraham Lincoln (106 lbs)