(KMAland) -- The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association has released All-Region and All-Substate teams for the girls and boys basketball season.
In total, there were 72 KMAland conference athletes honored and 11 area coaches were picked as their substate or region’s top coach of the season.
View the complete list of area honorees below or the full list here.
Girls Class 1A Region 2
Jaci Christensen, JR, Audubon
Josie Hartman, JR, Southeast Warren
Aleah Hermansen, JR, Audubon
Eva Steffensen, FR, CAM
Coach of the Year: Joe Wollum, CAM
Girls Class 1A Region 4
Avery Dowling, SO, Sidney
Allie Petry, SR, St. Albert
MaKenna Shepard, SR, St. Albert
Izzy Weldon, FR, Fremont-Mills
Girls Class 1A Region 8
Macy Emgarten, JR, Exira/EHK
Quinn Grubbs, SO, Exira/EHK
Emily Jones, JR, Wayne
Cassidy Nelson, SR, Lenox
Mollie Rasmussen, JR, Exira/EHK
Jenna Stephens, SO, Stanton
T.J. Stoaks, SR, Lenox
Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/EHK
Boys Class 1A Substate 6
Carson Brown, SR, Moravia
Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr
Boys Class 1A Substate 7
Ethan Alfers, SR, Tri-Center
Trey Baker, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley
Mason Crouse, SO, East Mills
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
Grady Jeppesen, FR, Riverside
Leyton Nelson, SR, Tri-Center
Coach of the Year: Chad Harder, Tri-Center
Boys Class 1A Substate 8
Sage Evans, SO, West Harrison
Tre Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine
Sam Rallis, SR, St. Albert
Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley
Coach of the Year: Rowdy Evans, West HarrisonBoy
Girls Class 2A Region 5
Alexa Ahrenholtz, SR, IKM-Manning
Lindsey Davis, FR, Nodaway Valley
Claire Denning, Sr, AHSTW
Maddax DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley
Claire Harris, SR, AHSTW
Kailey Jones, SR, AHSTW
Coach of the Year: Brian Eisbach, Nodaway Valley
Girls Class 2A Region 8
Kendra Kuck, JR, Underwood
Coach of the Year: Jasmyn Flynn, Underwood
Boys Class 2A Substate 8
Matthew Boothe, JR, Central Decatur
Raydden Grobe, JR, AHSTW
Brayden Lund, SO, AHSTW
Sid Schaaf, SR, Treynor
Kyle Sternberg, SO, AHSTW
Tim Zimmerman, SR, Treynor
Coach of the Year: Scott Rucker, Treynor & GG Harris, AHSTW
Girls Class 3A Region 1
Haley Rasmussen, SR, Atlantic
Ava Wolf, JR, Shenandoah
Girls Class 3A Region 6
Kenley Meis, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Lauryn Peck, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Boys Class 3A Substate 1
Alec Dreckman, SR, LeMars
Jake Layman, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Spencer Mackey, SR, LeMars
Majok Majouk, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Coach of the Year: Adam Vanderschaaf, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Boys Class 3A Substate 8
Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood
Colby Burg, SR, Creston
Connor Frame, JR, Harlan
Skyler Handlos, SR, Atlantic
Girls Class 4A Region 1
Madison Camden, JR, Glenwood
Payton Hardy, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Jenna Hopp, SO, Glenwood
Emma Salker, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Elle Scarborough, SR, Glenwood
Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen, Glenwood
Girls Class 4A Region 3
Sam Dunphy, SR, Creston
Kelsey Fields, SR, Creston
Girls Class 4A Region 8
Paige Andersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig
Hannah Neemann, SR, Denison-Schleswig
Claire Schmitz, JR, Harlan
Coach of the Year; Zach Klaassen, Harlan
Boys Class 4A Substate 1
Josh Dix, JR, Abraham Lincoln
Jamison Gruber, JR, Abraham Lincoln
Bie Rudi, JR, Sioux City East
Noah Sandbothe, SR, Abraham Lincoln
DaVares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East
Coach of the Year: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
Girls Class 5A Region 4
Kayla Benson, JR, Sioux City East
Taylor Drent, JR, Sioux City East