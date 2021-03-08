Iowa Basketball Coaches Association
IBCA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association has released All-Region and All-Substate teams for the girls and boys basketball season.

In total, there were 72 KMAland conference athletes honored and 11 area coaches were picked as their substate or region’s top coach of the season.

View the complete list of area honorees below or the full list here

Girls Class 1A Region 2 

Jaci Christensen, JR, Audubon

Josie Hartman, JR, Southeast Warren

Aleah Hermansen, JR, Audubon

Eva Steffensen, FR, CAM

Coach of the Year: Joe Wollum, CAM

Girls Class 1A Region 4  

Avery Dowling, SO, Sidney

Allie Petry, SR, St. Albert

MaKenna Shepard, SR, St. Albert

Izzy Weldon, FR, Fremont-Mills

Girls Class 1A Region 8 

Macy Emgarten, JR, Exira/EHK

Quinn Grubbs, SO, Exira/EHK

Emily Jones, JR, Wayne

Cassidy Nelson, SR, Lenox

Mollie Rasmussen, JR, Exira/EHK

Jenna Stephens, SO, Stanton

T.J. Stoaks, SR, Lenox

Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/EHK

Boys Class 1A Substate 6 

Carson Brown, SR, Moravia

Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr

Boys Class 1A Substate 7  

Ethan Alfers, SR, Tri-Center 

Trey Baker, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys

Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley 

Mason Crouse, SO, East Mills 

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys

Grady Jeppesen, FR, Riverside 

Leyton Nelson, SR, Tri-Center

Coach of the Year: Chad Harder, Tri-Center

Boys Class 1A Substate 8 

Sage Evans, SO, West Harrison

Tre Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine

Sam Rallis, SR, St. Albert

Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley

Coach of the Year: Rowdy Evans, West HarrisonBoy

Girls Class 2A Region 5  

Alexa Ahrenholtz, SR, IKM-Manning

Lindsey Davis, FR, Nodaway Valley

Claire Denning, Sr, AHSTW 

Maddax DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley

Claire Harris, SR, AHSTW

Kailey Jones, SR, AHSTW

Coach of the Year: Brian Eisbach, Nodaway Valley

Girls Class 2A Region 8 

Kendra Kuck, JR, Underwood

Coach of the Year: Jasmyn Flynn, Underwood

Boys Class 2A Substate 8 

Matthew Boothe, JR, Central Decatur

Raydden Grobe, JR, AHSTW

Brayden Lund, SO, AHSTW

Sid Schaaf, SR, Treynor

Kyle Sternberg, SO, AHSTW

Tim Zimmerman, SR, Treynor

Coach of the Year: Scott Rucker, Treynor & GG Harris, AHSTW

Girls Class 3A Region 1 

Haley Rasmussen, SR, Atlantic 

Ava Wolf, JR, Shenandoah

Girls Class 3A Region 6  

Kenley Meis, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Lauryn Peck, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Boys Class 3A Substate 1 

Alec Dreckman, SR, LeMars

Jake Layman, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spencer Mackey, SR, LeMars

Majok Majouk, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Coach of the Year: Adam Vanderschaaf, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

Boys Class 3A Substate 8 

Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood

Colby Burg, SR, Creston

Connor Frame, JR, Harlan

Skyler Handlos, SR, Atlantic

Girls Class 4A Region 1 

Madison Camden, JR, Glenwood

Payton Hardy, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Jenna Hopp, SO, Glenwood

Emma Salker, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Elle Scarborough, SR, Glenwood

Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen, Glenwood

Girls Class 4A Region 3  

Sam Dunphy, SR, Creston 

Kelsey Fields, SR, Creston 

Girls Class 4A Region 8 

Paige Andersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig

Hannah Neemann, SR, Denison-Schleswig

Claire Schmitz, JR, Harlan

Coach of the Year; Zach Klaassen, Harlan

Boys Class 4A Substate 1 

Josh Dix, JR, Abraham Lincoln

Jamison Gruber, JR, Abraham Lincoln

Bie Rudi, JR, Sioux City East 

Noah Sandbothe, SR, Abraham Lincoln 

DaVares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East

Coach of the Year: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln

Girls Class 5A Region 4 

Kayla Benson, JR, Sioux City East

Taylor Drent, JR, Sioux City East

