Iowa Basketball Coaches Association
IBCA

(KMAland) -- Several KMAland boys basketball players and three coaches were recognized as part of the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association's All-Substate Teams.

CLASS 1A 

Substate 5 

Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr

Gage Hanes, Moravia

Owen Suntken, Melcher-Dallas

Substate 7 

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Seth Hensley, CAM

Gabe Funk, Lenox

Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning

Substate 8 

Koleson Evans, West Harrison

Sage Evans, West Harrison

Mason King, West Harrison

Mason Crouse, East Mills

Michael Turner, Tri-Center

Carter Gruver, Woodbine

Grady Jeppesen, Riverside

Coach of the Year: Rowdy Evans, West Harrison

CLASS 2A 

Substate 2 

Michael Kasperbauer, Kuemper Catholic

Substate 7

Brayden Lund, AHSTW

Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW

Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Substate 8

Jace Tams, Treynor

Jack Vanfossan, Underwood

Max DeVries, Red Oak

Ethan Dickerson, Treynor

CLASS 3A

Substate 1 

Matt Noll, Bishop Heelan

Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig

Carter Kuehl, Bishop Heelan

Coach of the Year: Matt Hahn, Bishop Heelan

Substate 8

Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic

Caden Johnson, Glenwood

Jacob Birch, Harlan

Brad Curren, Harlan

CLASS 4A

Substate 1 

Preston Dobbs, Sioux City East

Fitzy Grant, Sioux City East

Coach of the Year: Ras Vanderloo, Sioux City East 

Substate 8 

Mathok Mathok, Abraham Lincoln

