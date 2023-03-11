(KMAland) -- Several KMAland boys basketball players and three coaches were recognized as part of the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association's All-Substate Teams.
CLASS 1A
Substate 5
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr
Gage Hanes, Moravia
Owen Suntken, Melcher-Dallas
Substate 7
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Seth Hensley, CAM
Gabe Funk, Lenox
Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning
Substate 8
Koleson Evans, West Harrison
Sage Evans, West Harrison
Mason King, West Harrison
Mason Crouse, East Mills
Michael Turner, Tri-Center
Carter Gruver, Woodbine
Grady Jeppesen, Riverside
Coach of the Year: Rowdy Evans, West Harrison
CLASS 2A
Substate 2
Michael Kasperbauer, Kuemper Catholic
Substate 7
Brayden Lund, AHSTW
Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW
Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Substate 8
Jace Tams, Treynor
Jack Vanfossan, Underwood
Max DeVries, Red Oak
Ethan Dickerson, Treynor
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
Matt Noll, Bishop Heelan
Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig
Carter Kuehl, Bishop Heelan
Coach of the Year: Matt Hahn, Bishop Heelan
Substate 8
Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic
Caden Johnson, Glenwood
Jacob Birch, Harlan
Brad Curren, Harlan
CLASS 4A
Substate 1
Preston Dobbs, Sioux City East
Fitzy Grant, Sioux City East
Coach of the Year: Ras Vanderloo, Sioux City East
Substate 8
Mathok Mathok, Abraham Lincoln