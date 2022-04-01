(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has set the rosters for the Larry Niemeyer Senior Girls Basketball series on April 9th and 10th in Cedar Rapids.
Sidney’s Paige Landwehr will be one of the coaches, leading the 1A White Team. Here’s a look at the area athletes that will play and their teams:
Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A Select Team)
Mallory Behnken, CAM (1A Grey Team)
Madison Camden, Glenwood (4A/5A Grey Team)
Taylor Drent, Sioux City East (4A/5A Grey Team)
Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1A Select Team)
Brianna Fields, Creston (4A/5A Grey Team)
Kendra Kuck, Underwood (2A White Team)
Abby Martin, Lamoni (1A White Team)
Lauren Martin, Central Decatur (2A White Team)
Pearl Reisz, St. Albert (1A Grey Team)
Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1A Grey Team)
Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr (1A White Team)
Chay Ward, Sidney (1A White Team)
Raegen Wicks, Harlan (3A White Team)
