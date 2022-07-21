(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released All-District teams from the 2022 softball season.
Check out the list of KMAland athletes honored below or find the complete list linked here.
CLASS 1A ALL-DISTRICT
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (South Central District)
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (Southeast District)
Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (South Central District)
Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Southwest District)
Jayda Chew, JR, Murray (South Central District)
Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (Southeast District)
Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars (South Central District)
Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Southwest District)
Emma Follmann, SO, CAM (Southwest District)
Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars (South Central District)
Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (Southeast District)
Emma Hart, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (Southwest District)
Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (Southeast District)
Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (Southeast District)
Danyelle Hikins, SO, Boyer Valley (Southwest District)
Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine (Southwest District)
Kali Irlmeier, JR, Audubon (Southwest District)
Emily Jones, SR, Wayne (Southeast District)
Calleigh Klein, SR, Murray (South Central District)
Keirsten Klein, 08, Murray (South Central District)
Jackie Kleve, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (Southeast District)
Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (Southeast District)
Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (Southwest District)
Macy Mitchell, SO, Fremont-Mills (Southwest District)
Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars (South Central District)
Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (Southwest District)
Destiny Nathaniel, JR, Moravia (South Central District)
Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren (Southeast District)
Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Southwest District)
Gracie Peck, SO, Seymour (South Central District)
Jordan Porsch, SO, Audubon (Southwest District)
Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (Southwest District)
Mallory Raney, SR, East Union (Southeast District)
Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Southwest District)
Brenna Rossell, SR, Griswold (Southwest District)
Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (Southeast District)
Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM (Southwest District)
Hayden Thomas, FR, Tri-Center (Southwest District)
McKenna Wiechman, JR, Griswold (Southwest District)
Coach of the Year: Zack Dunkin, Twin Cedars (South Central District)
Coach of the Year: Andrea Schwery, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Southwest District)
CLASS 2A ALL-DISTRICT
Halsie Barnes, SR, Mount Ayr (Southwest District)
Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (Southwest District)
Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW (Southwest District)
Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (Southwest District)
Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (Southwest District)
Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (Southwest District)
Ally Meyers, SR, AHSTW (Southwest District)
Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (Southwest District)
Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (Southwest District)
Kenzie Schon, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Southwest District)
Jordan Schwabe, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Southwest District)
Coach of the Year: Rick McHugh, Logan-Magnolia (Southwest District)
CLASS 3A ALL-DISTRICT
Addie Brown, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (West District)
Jenna Burdorf, SO, Shenandoah (West District)
Elise Evans-Murphy, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (West District)
Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic (West District)
Presley Jobe, SO, Clarinda (West District)
Tianna Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (West District)
CLASS 4A ALL-DISTRICT
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (West District)
Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston (West District)
Angel Shaw, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (West District)