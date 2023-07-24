(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their All-District Teams from the 2023 softball season.
View the full teams here and list of KMAland choices below.
CLASS 1A
Southwest District
Jamie Hausman (Ar-We-Va)
Maggie Ragaller (Ar-We-Va)
Kali Irlimeier (Audubon)
Alexis Obermeier (Audubon)
Jordan Porsch (Audubon)
Karys Hunt (CAM)
Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK)
Quinn Grubbs (Exira-EHK)
Riley Miller (Exira-EHK)
Vanessa Koehler (Glidden-Ralston)
Makenna Askeland (Griswold)
Karly Millikan (Griswold)
McKenna Wiechman (Griswold)
Abby Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia)
Macanna Guritz (Logan-Magnolia)
Alexis Narmi (St. Albert)
Charlie Pryor (Woodbine)
Coach of the Year: Jody Rossell (Griswold)
South Central District
Taylor Henson (Lamoni)
Paetyn Anderson (Melcher-Dallas)
Keirsten Klein (Murray)
Teryn Shields (Murray)
Presley VanWinkle (Murray)
Emma Boswell (Orient-Macksburg)
Gracie Peck (Seymour)
Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars)
Jililan French (Twin Cedars)
Kisha Reed (Twin Cedars)
Coach of the Year: Zach Dunkin (Twin Cedars)
Southeast District
Noelle McKnight (East Union)
Sadie Cox (Lenox)
Campbell German (Martensdale-St. Marys)
Brynnly German (Martensdale-St. Marys)
Ellie Baker (Martensdale-St. Marys)
Alivia Ruble (Southeast Warren)
Breanna Nolte (Southeast Warren)
Sturgis Fridley (Southeast Warren)
Ava Whitney (Wayne)
Izzie Moore (Wayne)
Allie Jo Fortune (Wayne)
Coach of the Year: Emily Wood (Martensdale-St. Marys)
CLASS 2A
Southwest District
Kaci Peter (Kuemper Catholic)
Audrie Kohl (Missouri Valley)
Brooklyn Lange (Missouri Valley)
Emerson Anderson (Missouri Valley)
Delaney Mathews (Treynor)
Jadyn Huisman (Treynor)
Claire Cook (Underwood)
CLASS 3A
West District
Claire Schroder (Atlantic)
Lila Wiederstein (Atlantic)
Jerzee Knight (Clarinda)
Jenna Burdorf (Shenandoah)
CLASS 4A
West District
Nevaeh Randall (Creston)
Allison Koontz (Glenwood)
Avery Heller (Lewis Central)
Elise Evans-Murphy (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
CLASS 5A
West District
Alexys Jones (Sioux City East)