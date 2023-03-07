(KMAland) -- Five KMAlanders were named First Team All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Lindsey Davis of Nodaway Valley, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Quinn Grubbs, Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp, Doryn Paup of Creston and Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Brooklyn Stanley all landed on the first team of their respective class.
Three others were second team honorees while seven were picked to the third team. Find the IGCA All-State list linked here.
FIRST TEAM
Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Doryn Paup, Creston (Class 4A)
Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 4A)
SECOND TEAM
Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A)
Clara Teigland, Treynor (Class 2A)
THIRD TEAM
Alex Flattery, Sioux City East (Class 5A)
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah (Class 3A)
Paytn Harter, Atlantic (Class 3A)
Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood (Class 2A)
Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (Class 1A)
Lucy Scott, Lewis Central (Class 4A)
Jenna Stephens, Stanton (Class 1A)
In addition to the All-State picks, the IGCA released their All-District teams. Check out the full list of KMAlanders honored below or the complete list linked here.
CLASS 1A
South District
Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal
Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys
Emily Williams, East Mills
Sadie Cox, Lenox
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
Jenna Stephens, Stanton
Jayda Chew, Murray
Taylor Henson, Lamoni
Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas
Mia Shanks, Mormon Trail
Coach of the Year: Tim Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys
West Central District
Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Eva Steffensen, CAM
Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston
Missy Evezic, St. Albert
Charlie Pryor, Woodbine
Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Nicole Sherer, Woodbine
Lily Krohn, St. Albert
Co-Coaches of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton & Ryan Coenen, Woodbine
CLASS 2A
Southwest District
Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley
Clara Teigland, Treynor
Tegan Streit, Mount Ayr
Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia
Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley
Delaney Goshorn, AHSTW
Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood
Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood
CLASS 3A
Southwest District
Paytn Harter, Atlantic
Erica Rust, Harlan
Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah
Jada Jensen, Atlantic
Coach of the Year: Dan Vargason, Atlantic
CLASS 4A
West District
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
Doryn Paup, Creston
Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Lucy Scott, Lewis Central
Metta Skov, LeMars
Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 5A
West District
Alex Flattery, Sioux City East
Trishelle Miller, Sioux City East