IGCA.jpg
Photo: IGCA

(KMAland) -- Five KMAlanders were named First Team All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Lindsey Davis of Nodaway Valley, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Quinn Grubbs, Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp, Doryn Paup of Creston and Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Brooklyn Stanley all landed on the first team of their respective class.

Three others were second team honorees while seven were picked to the third team. Find the IGCA All-State list linked here

FIRST TEAM 

Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)

Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood (Class 4A)

Doryn Paup, Creston (Class 4A)

Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 4A)

SECOND TEAM 

Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)

Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A)

Clara Teigland, Treynor (Class 2A)

THIRD TEAM 

Alex Flattery, Sioux City East (Class 5A)

Lynnae Green, Shenandoah (Class 3A)

Paytn Harter, Atlantic (Class 3A)

Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood (Class 2A)

Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (Class 1A)

Lucy Scott, Lewis Central (Class 4A)

Jenna Stephens, Stanton (Class 1A)

In addition to the All-State picks, the IGCA released their All-District teams. Check out the full list of KMAlanders honored below or the complete list linked here

CLASS 1A

South District 

Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal

Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys

Emily Williams, East Mills

Sadie Cox, Lenox

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren

Jenna Stephens, Stanton

Jayda Chew, Murray

Taylor Henson, Lamoni

Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas

Mia Shanks, Mormon Trail

Coach of the Year: Tim Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys

West Central District 

Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Eva Steffensen, CAM

Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston

Missy Evezic, St. Albert

Charlie Pryor, Woodbine

Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Nicole Sherer, Woodbine

Lily Krohn, St. Albert

Co-Coaches of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton & Ryan Coenen, Woodbine

CLASS 2A 

Southwest District 

Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley

Clara Teigland, Treynor

Tegan Streit, Mount Ayr

Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia

Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley

Delaney Goshorn, AHSTW

Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood

Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood

CLASS 3A 

Southwest District 

Paytn Harter, Atlantic

Erica Rust, Harlan

Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan

Lynnae Green, Shenandoah

Jada Jensen, Atlantic

Coach of the Year: Dan Vargason, Atlantic 

CLASS 4A 

West District 

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

Doryn Paup, Creston

Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Lucy Scott, Lewis Central

Metta Skov, LeMars

Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan Catholic

CLASS 5A

West District 

Alex Flattery, Sioux City East

Trishelle Miller, Sioux City East

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.