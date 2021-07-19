(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their All-District choices for the 2021 season.
The full list of district choices can be found here. The list of KMAland selections can be found below.
1A SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT
Grace Bailey (Twin Cedars)
Kynser Reed (Melcher-Dallas)
Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars)
Riley Enfield (Melcher-Dallas)
BrieAnna Remster (Melcher-Dallas)
Emma Decker (Murray)
Ali Mockenhaupt (Twin Cedars)
Mikayla Fritz (Moravia)
Gracie Peck (Seymour)
Coach of the Year: Zack Dunkin (Twin Cedars)
1A SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Sterling Berndt (Wayne)
TJ Stoaks (Lenox)
Emily Jones (Wayne)
Jayda Gay (Martensdale-St. Marys)
Josie Hartman (Southeast Warren)
Mya Willey (Wayne)
Makayla Ruble (Southeast Warren)
Noelle McKnight (East Union)
Madeline Meyer (Martensdale-St. Marys)
Alivia Ruble (Southeast Warren)
Taylor Hensen (Lamoni)
Coach of the Year: Heather Fortune (Wayne)
1A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK)
Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK)
Kenna Ford (Riverside)
Haley Koch (West Harrison)
Emily McIntosh (West Harrison)
Anna Kelley (Griswold)
Haylee Pennock (Griswold)
Karly Millikan (Griswold)
Erikah Rife (Logan-Magnolia)
Macanna Guritz (Logan-Magnolia)
Mallory Behnken (CAM)
Maddy Holz (CAM)
Alexia Miller (CAM)
Leah Cooper (Boyer Valley)
Jadeyn Smith (Ar-We-Va)
Jolie Sheldon (Sidney)
Charlie Pryor (Woodbine)
Katelyn Nielsen (Audubon)
Coach of the Year: Jody Rossell (Griswold)
CLASS 2A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Ella Pierce (Underwood)
Adalyn Reynolds (Mount Ayr)
Kenzie Schon (Kuemper Catholic)
Alexa Anderson (Mount Ayr)
Jadyn Huisman (Treynor)
Maddie Pierce (Underwood)
Ally Meyers (AHSTW)
Coach of the Year: Lea Crouse (Underwood)
CLASS 3A WEST DISTRICT
Alyssa Derby (Atlantic)
Olivia Engler (Atlantic)
Ellie Gengler (Bishop Heelan)
CLASS 4A WEST DISTRICT
Gracie Hagle (Creston)
Emily Brouse (Harlan)
Haley Bach (Lewis Central)